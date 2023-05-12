The Pokedex is a staple in Pokemon games and marks your progress as you try to catch every single Pokemon that can be found in the game. You may want to see a list of the Pokedex to see which Pokemon are available in the game and this Pokemon Quest Pokedex Guide will help with that.
Our Pokemon Quest Pokedex Guide will mention each of the 150 Pokemon that can be found in Pokemon Quest as of right now. They are in the same order as they are inside of the game’s Pokedex
Pokemon Quest Pokedex Recipes
This Pokemon game features the Tumble Cube Island with a number of cube-shaped Pokemon that make the game all the more different from the others from the franchise.
In addition to that, catching Pokemon works a lot differently in this game. Rather than battling Pokemon to catch them, here you have to attract Pokemon to your camp.
Some of the Pokemon are automatically attracted to your base camp at the start of the game while for other there is a different mechanism.
You cook stews that attract Pokemon to your base camp. There is a variety of these stew that each attract a few Pokemon.
Other Pokemon, you encounter on some special events or from purchasing the premium item from the store.
Pokedex Recipes
There are 18 of these recipes to attract different types of Pokemon along with 16 special ones as well. These basically use a combination of berries, mushrooms, rocks, and roots and each has their own combination of these items. A few of these stews are listed below:
- Mulligan Stew A La Cube
- Blue Soda A La Cube
- Red Stew A La Cube recipe
- Yellow Curry A La Cube recipe
- Gray Porridge A La Cube recipe
- Hot Pot A La Cube recipe
- Mudpie A La Cube
- Plain Crepe A La Cube recipe
- Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
- Mouth Watering Dip A La Cube
- Mud Pie A La Cube Recipe
- Stone Soup A La Cube Recipe
- Veggie Smoothie A La Cube
- Ambrosia of Legends A La Cube
- Honey Nectar A La Cube
- Watt a Risotto A La Cube
- Light as Air Casserole A La Cube
- Sludge Soup A La Cube
The list of Pokemon found in this game are listed below:
|Pokemon
|Recipe
|Bulbasaur
|Veggie Smoothie a La Cube
|Ivysaur
|Venusaur
|Charmander
|Hot Pot a La Cube
|Charmeleon
|Charizard
|Squirtle
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Wartortle
|Blastoise
|Caterpie
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Metapod
|Butterfree
|Weedle
|Yellow Curry a La Cube
|Kakuna
|Beedrill
|Pidgey
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Pidgeotto
|Pidgeot
|Rattata
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Raticate
|Spearow
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Fearow
|Ekans
|Sludge Soup a La Cube
|Arbok
|Pikachu
|Watt a Risotto a La Cube
|Raichu
|Sandshrew
|Mud Pie a La Cube
|Sandslash
|Nidoran (F)
|Gray Porridge a La Cube
|Nidorina
|Nidoqueen
|Nidoran (M)
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Nidorino
|Nidoking
|Clefairy
|Gray Porridge a La Cube
|Clefable
|Vulpix
|Hot Pot a La Cube
|Ninetales
|Jigglypuff
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Wigglytuff
|Zubat
|Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
|Golbat
|Oddish
|Gray Porridge a La Cube
|Gloom
|Vileplume
|Paras
|Honey Nectar a La Cube
|Parasect
|Venonat
|Honey Nectar a La Cube
|Venomoth
|Diglett
|Mud Pie a La Cube
|Dugtrio
|Meowth
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Persian
|Psyduck
|Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
|Golduck
|Mankey
|Red Stew a La Cube
|Primeape
|Growlithe
|Hot Pot a La Cube
|Arcanine
|Poliwag
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Poliwhirl
|Poliwrath
|Abra
|Brain Food a La Cube
|Kadabra
|Alakazam
|Machop
|Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
|Machoke
|Machamp
|Bellsprout
|Yellow Curry a La Cube
|Weepinbell
|Victreebel
|Tentacool
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Tentacruel
|Geodude
|Stone Soup a La Cube
|Graveler
|Golem
|Ponyta
|Hot Pot a La Cube
|Rapidash
|Slowpoke
|Brain Food a La Cube
|Slowbro
|Magnemite
|Watt a Risotto á la Cube
|Magneton
|Farfetch’d
|Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
|Doduo
|Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
|Dodrio
|Seel
|Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
|Dewgong
|Grimer
|Sludge Soup a La Cube
|Muk
|Shellder
|Mouth Watering Dip á la Cube
|Cloyster
|Gastly
|Sludge Soup a La Cube
|Haunter
|Gengar
|Onix
|Stone Soup a La Cube
|Drowzee
|Brain Food a La Cube
|Hypno
|Krabby
|Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
|Kingler
|Voltorb
|Red Stew a La Cube
|Electrode
|Exeggcute
|Brain Food a La Cube
|Exeggutor
|Cubone
|Mud Pie a La Cube
|Marowak
|Hotmonlee
|Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
|Hitmonchan
|Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
|Lickitung
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Koffing
|Sludge Soup a La Cube
|Weezing
|Rhyhorn
|Stone Soup a La Cube
|Rhydon
|Chansey
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Tangela
|Veggie Smoothie a La Cube
|Kangaskhan
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Horsea
|Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
|Seadra
|Goldeen
|Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
|Seaking
|Staryu
|Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
|Starmie
|Mr. Mime
|Gray Porridge a La Cube
|Scyther
|Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
|Jynx
|Red Stew a La Cube
|Electabuzz
|Watt a Risotto a La Cube
|Magmar
|Hot Pot a La Cube
|Pinsir
|Honey Nectar a La Cube
|Tauros
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Magikarp
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Gyarados
|Lapras
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Ditto
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Eevee
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Vaporeon
|Jolteon
|Flareon
|Porygon
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Omanyte
|Stone Soup a La Cube
|Omastar
|Kabuto
|Stone Soup a La Cube
|Kabutops
|Aerodactyl
|Stone Soup a La Cube
|Snorlax
|Plain Crepe a La Cube
|Articuno
|Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
|Zapdos
|Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
|Moltres
|Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
|Dratini
|Blue Soda a La Cube
|Dragonair
|Dragonite
|Mewtwo
|Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
|Mew
|Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube