Pokemon Quest Pokedex Guide

By Muhammad Uneeb

The Pokedex is a staple in Pokemon games and marks your progress as you try to catch every single Pokemon that can be found in the game. You may want to see a list of the Pokedex to see which Pokemon are available in the game and this Pokemon Quest Pokedex Guide will help with that.

Our Pokemon Quest Pokedex Guide will mention each of the 150 Pokemon that can be found in Pokemon Quest as of right now. They are in the same order as they are inside of the game’s Pokedex

Pokemon Quest Pokedex Recipes

This Pokemon game features the Tumble Cube Island with a number of cube-shaped Pokemon that make the game all the more different from the others from the franchise.

In addition to that, catching Pokemon works a lot differently in this game. Rather than battling Pokemon to catch them, here you have to attract Pokemon to your camp.

Some of the Pokemon are automatically attracted to your base camp at the start of the game while for other there is a different mechanism.

You cook stews that attract Pokemon to your base camp. There is a variety of these stew that each attract a few Pokemon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Other Pokemon, you encounter on some special events or from purchasing the premium item from the store.

Pokedex Recipes

There are 18 of these recipes to attract different types of Pokemon along with 16 special ones as well. These basically use a combination of berries, mushrooms, rocks, and roots and each has their own combination of these items. A few of these stews are listed below:

  • Mulligan Stew A La Cube
  • Blue Soda A La Cube
  • Red Stew A La Cube recipe
  • Yellow Curry A La Cube recipe
  • Gray Porridge A La Cube recipe
  • Hot Pot A La Cube recipe
  • Mudpie A La Cube
  • Plain Crepe A La Cube recipe
  • Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
  • Mouth Watering Dip A La Cube
  • Mud Pie A La Cube Recipe
  • Stone Soup A La Cube Recipe
  • Veggie Smoothie A La Cube
  • Ambrosia of Legends A La Cube
  • Honey Nectar A La Cube
  • Watt a Risotto A La Cube
  • Light as Air Casserole A La Cube
  • Sludge Soup A La Cube

The list of Pokemon found in this game are listed below:

Pokemon Recipe
Bulbasaur Veggie Smoothie a La Cube
Ivysaur  
Venusaur  
Charmander Hot Pot a La Cube
Charmeleon  
Charizard  
Squirtle Blue Soda a La Cube
Wartortle  
Blastoise  
Caterpie Blue Soda a La Cube
Metapod  
Butterfree  
Weedle Yellow Curry a La Cube
Kakuna  
Beedrill  
Pidgey Plain Crepe a La Cube
Pidgeotto  
Pidgeot  
Rattata Plain Crepe a La Cube
Raticate  
Spearow Plain Crepe a La Cube
Fearow  
Ekans Sludge Soup a La Cube
Arbok  
Pikachu Watt a Risotto a La Cube
Raichu  
Sandshrew Mud Pie a La Cube
Sandslash  
Nidoran (F) Gray Porridge a La Cube
Nidorina  
Nidoqueen  
Nidoran (M) Blue Soda a La Cube
Nidorino  
Nidoking  
Clefairy Gray Porridge a La Cube
Clefable  
Vulpix Hot Pot a La Cube
Ninetales  
Jigglypuff Plain Crepe a La Cube
Wigglytuff  
Zubat Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
Golbat  
Oddish Gray Porridge a La Cube
Gloom  
Vileplume  
Paras Honey Nectar a La Cube
Parasect  
Venonat Honey Nectar a La Cube
Venomoth  
Diglett Mud Pie a La Cube
Dugtrio  
Meowth Plain Crepe a La Cube
Persian  
Psyduck Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
Golduck  
Mankey Red Stew a La Cube
Primeape  
Growlithe Hot Pot a La Cube
Arcanine  
Poliwag Blue Soda a La Cube
Poliwhirl  
Poliwrath  
Abra Brain Food a La Cube
Kadabra  
Alakazam  
Machop Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
Machoke  
Machamp  
Bellsprout Yellow Curry a La Cube
Weepinbell  
Victreebel  
Tentacool Blue Soda a La Cube
Tentacruel  
Geodude Stone Soup a La Cube
Graveler  
Golem  
Ponyta Hot Pot a La Cube
Rapidash  
Slowpoke Brain Food a La Cube
Slowbro  
Magnemite Watt a Risotto á la Cube
Magneton  
Farfetch’d Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
Doduo Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
Dodrio  
Seel Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
Dewgong  
Grimer Sludge Soup a La Cube
Muk  
Shellder Mouth Watering Dip á la Cube
Cloyster  
Gastly Sludge Soup a La Cube
Haunter  
Gengar  
Onix Stone Soup a La Cube
Drowzee Brain Food a La Cube
Hypno  
Krabby Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
Kingler  
Voltorb Red Stew a La Cube
Electrode  
Exeggcute Brain Food a La Cube
Exeggutor  
Cubone Mud Pie a La Cube
Marowak  
Hotmonlee Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
Hitmonchan Get Swole Syrup a La Cube
Lickitung Plain Crepe a La Cube
Koffing Sludge Soup a La Cube
Weezing  
Rhyhorn Stone Soup a La Cube
Rhydon  
Chansey Plain Crepe a La Cube
Tangela Veggie Smoothie a La Cube
Kangaskhan Plain Crepe a La Cube
Horsea Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
Seadra  
Goldeen Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
Seaking  
Staryu Mouth Watering Dip a La Cube
Starmie  
Mr. Mime Gray Porridge a La Cube
Scyther Light as Air Casserole a La Cube
Jynx Red Stew a La Cube
Electabuzz Watt a Risotto a La Cube
Magmar Hot Pot a La Cube
Pinsir Honey Nectar a La Cube
Tauros Plain Crepe a La Cube
Magikarp  Blue Soda a La Cube
Gyarados  
Lapras  Blue Soda a La Cube
Ditto Plain Crepe a La Cube
Eevee Plain Crepe a La Cube
Vaporeon  
Jolteon  
Flareon  
Porygon  Plain Crepe a La Cube
Omanyte Stone Soup a La Cube
Omastar  
Kabuto  Stone Soup a La Cube
Kabutops  
Aerodactyl Stone Soup a La Cube
Snorlax Plain Crepe a La Cube
Articuno  Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
Zapdos  Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
Moltres  Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
Dratini  Blue Soda a La Cube
Dragonair  
Dragonite  
Mewtwo Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube
Mew Ambrosia of Legends a La Cube

Related Topics
About the Author
Muhammad Uneeb

Began writing a year and a half ago so that he could fill his library with every Steam game that exists. Loves to play all sorts of FPS, Sim Racers, and FIFA. Spends his time ...