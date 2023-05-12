Pokemon Let’s Go is full of new and exciting features. One of them is the inclusion of Rideable Pokemon that you can use in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee to travel around. In this Pokemon Let’s Go Rideable Pokemon Locations Guide, we have compiled a list of all Rideable Pokemon that you can get.

Pokemon Let’s Go Rideable Pokemon Locations

These Rideable Pokemon have been seen before in games like Pokemon Sun and Moon. These Rideable Pokemon could be used to fly, travel, cut down trees, and to surf across the water.

Although Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go will not do all that but will allow you to travel faster and surf across the water. Other than that, these look very cute and humorous to ride some of the Pokemon so you will not want to miss it.

Moreover, keep in mind that the game just got released so we might see new Rideable Pokemon arrive in the game sometime in the future so stay tuned!

1. Charmander

Charizard is a Fire/Flying type Pokemon. In order to get it, you need to travel to Route 24 and battle some Pokemon Trainers followed by heading to the northwest edge of the area.

You will come across a man there who will provide you with Charmander that later evolves into Charizard.

2. Rapidash

The best chances for you to find Fire-type Pokemon Rapidash will be in Route 17 zone.

3. Dodrio

This Flying-type Pokemon can be found in the Route 18 zone. There is also a possibility that you will find a shiny version of him there.

4. Haunter

Haunter is a Ghost/Poison type and can be found in the Pokemon Tower zone. Haunter has up to 20% chance of spawning with a level range of 27-32.

5. Onix

This Rock/Ground type of Pokemon can be found in the Rock Tunnel zone along with a chance of Shiny version.

6. Rhyhorn

Rhyhorn is a Ground/Rock type of Pokemon which can be found in Cerulean Cave zone. It has a 10% chance to spawn with a level range from 51 to 56.

7. Rhydon

Rhydon is also Ground/Rock type of Pokemon that can also be found in the Cerulean Cave zone.

8. Kangaskhan

The best area to find Kangaskhan is going to be the Rock Tunnel zone. It has a 1% spawn rate with a level range of 18-23.

9. Starmie

Starmie is a Water/Psychic type of Pokemon that can be found in Route 18 zone and it also happens to have a spawn rate of 1% only with a level range of 33-38.

10. Tauros

Tauros looks like the perfect Rideable Pokemon and can be found at the Route 14 zone. It has a 1% spawn rate with the level range of 33 to 38. You can also hunt for Shiny Taurus in the same area.

11. Aerodactyl

Catching Aerodactyl (Rock/Flying) requires you to know Chop Down Cut first and then head to the North of Pewter City. This is where you will need to cut down a tree blocking the side entrance of the museum.

Go inside and then talk to the man standing next to fossil to receive an Old Amber. Now all you have to do is to take this Old Amber to Cinnabar Island Pokemon Lab to get the Rideable Aerodactyl.

12. Snorlax

Snorlax can be found using the Poke Flute to wake up and battle in Route 16 and Route 12.

13. Gyarados

Gyarados is a Water/Flying type of Pokemon that can be found in the Route 20 zone. It has a spawn rate of 5% with the level range of 37-42. You can also hunt for the Shiny version of the Pokemon here.

14. Lapras

Lapras is a Water/Ice Pokemon and can be found after your fight with one of the rivals at the Silph Co. All you have to do is to talk to the Silph employee to receive Lapras Pokemon.

15. Persian

We are still looking for Persian and will update the guide once we find it.

16. Arcanine

We are still looking for Arcanine and will update the guide once we find it.

17. Machamp

We are still looking for Machamp and will update the guide once we find it.

18. Dragonite

We are still looking for Dragonite and will update the guide once we find it.