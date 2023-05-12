Let us evolve each of your Pokemon into their ultimate form: Mega Evolution! Our Pokemon Let’s Go Mega Stones Locations Guide is here to help you find all the Mega Stones in the game. You have to be fast!

Pokemon Let’s Go Mega Stones Locations

Before proceeding, be sure to read the Pokemon Let’s Go Mega Evolution Guide. You will unlock Mega evolution only after you have beat at least seven gyms, including the Cinnabar Island’s Gym.

However, to unlock all the Mega Stones that are mentioned in the guide, you will need to beat the Elite Four and become the Pokemon Champion. This guide will involve you battling the three trainers from the classic Pokemon games: Blue and Green.

You can also battle Red, but only if you wish to, he is strong! Without further ado, let us begin the hunt for the Mega Stones so you can become the strongest Mega trainer in the game.

Pokemon Trainer Blue

Meeting the Pokemon Trainer Blue is essential to getting some Mega Stones. After defeating seven gyms, including the Cinnabar Island’s gym, return back to Professor Oak’s lab and you will find Blue waiting here for you.

Blue will talk to you some, and then gift you some Mega Stones, essentially unlocking the Mega Evolution for the three starter Pokemon of the Kanto region.

You may also remember Blue from the Pewter City’s gym, where he met you after you defeated the local Gym leader. He is the guy wearing the obvious Blue shirt, and the charismatic character.

Venusaurite

Venusaur is the third evolution of Bulbasaur, one of the three Kanto starter Pokemon. Venusaurite can be used to Mega Evolve Venusaur. You can find the Venusaurite after talking to Blue in Professor Oak’s lab.

Charizardite X

Charizard is the third evolution of Charmander, one of the three starter Pokemon of Kanto region. Charizardite X can be used to Mega Evolve Charizard into Mega Charizard X. You can find Charizardite X after talking to Blue in Professor Oak’s lab.

Charizardite Y

Charizard is the third evolution of Charmander, one of the three starter Pokemon of Kanto region. Charizardite Y can be used to Mega Evolve Charizard into Mega Charizard Y. You can find the Charizardite Y the same way you found Charizardite X, from Blue.

Blastoisinite

Blastoise is the third evolution of Squirtle, a water-type starter Pokemon for the Kanto region. By utilizing the Blastoisinite mega stone, a Blastoise can Mega Evolve into a Mega Blastoise. You can find Blastoisinite from Blue, in Professor Oak’s lab.

Mewtwonite X/Mewtwonite Y

After defeating the Elite Four and becoming the Pokemon Champion, return to Cerulean City and you will notice a new cave has opened up. You will find Mewtwo inside the Cerulean Cave. Fight Mewtwo, return from the cave, and enter the cave again.

You will find Blue (Pokemon Trainer) in the location you originally fought Mewtwo. Defeat her and she will gift you the mega stones: Mewtwonite Y and Mewtwonite X.

Pokemon League Slowbro

A Slowbro costumed guy can be found inside the Pokemon League entrance. He will sell you Mega Stones after you have become the Pokemon Champion. He will sell you the following Mega Stones: