Want to follow the latest Mega Evolution trend in Pokemon? What better than to try it out in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee? Our Pokemon Let’s Go Mega Evolutions Guide is here to help you on your journey! When in battle, simply press the Mega Evolution button on your screen to activate your epic transformation and overpower your opponent in an instant!

Pokemon Let’s Go Mega Evolutions

Our Let’s Go Mega Evolution Guide is here to help you evolve your favorite Pokemon. Ever wanted to see what is beyond Stage 3 of a Pokemon? Well, it is a MEGA Evolution!

A Mega Evolution is usually a cooler, more mature version of the normal Pokemon: its evolutionary body is designed to withstand even the toughest battles and is designed mostly for battles!

Only the most experienced Pokemon can evolve into their MEGA form (T&C apply). However, in order not to make wild Pokemon evolve into their Mega forms, Pokemon franchise has conveniently introduced the Mega Stones concept.

Get a Mega Stone, use it on a compatible Pokemon and it will evolve into a Mega Pokemon! Neat, right? Pokemon Let’s GO!

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard X is the X MEGA evolution of Charizard. Unlike Charmander and Charmeleon, Charizard is a Fire/Flying Pokemon. Mega Charizard X is a Fire/Dragon version of Charizard.

How to Evolve

You will need to Level up your Charmander to at least Level 16 to evolve it into a Charmeleon, which should evolve at, at least Level 36, into a Charizard. A Charizard can be evolved into a Mega Charizard X by using a Charizardite X.

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y is the Y MEGA evolution of Charizard. Unlike Charmander and Charmeleon, Charizard is a Fire/Flying Pokemon. Mega Charizard Y is a Fire/Dragon version of Charizard.

How to Evolve

You will need to Level up your Charmander to at least Level 16 to evolve it into a Charmeleon, which should evolve at, at least Level 36, into a Charizard. A Charizard can be evolved into a Mega Charizard Y by using a Charizardite Y.

Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise is the MEGA evolution of a Blastoise. Blastoise features two cannons beneath its shell, unlike Squirtle and Wartortle. BUT Mega Blastoise features a single MEGA cannon on its back. Mega Blastoise is also a Water-type Pokemon.

How to Evolve

You will need to Level up your Squirtle to at least Level 16 to evolve it into a Wartortle, which should evolve at, at least Level 36, into a Blastoise. Use a Blastoisinite to evolve a normal Blastoise into Mega Blastoise.

Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur is the MEGA evolution of the normal Venusaur. Venusaur features a fully blown flower on its back, unlike its younger variants: Bulbasaur and Ivysaur. Mega Venusaur retains its Grass/Poison-type Pokemon stat.

How to Evolve

You will need to Level up your Bulbasaur to at least Level 16 to evolve it into an Ivysaur, which should evolve at, at least Level 36, into a Venusaur. Use a Venusaurite to evolve a normal Venusaur into Mega Venusaur.

Mega Alakazam

A Mega Alakazam is an OP MEGA version of the normal Alakazam. Alakazam MEGA can be seen using 5 spoons instead of the 2 the normal Alakazam has.

Additionally, he can be seen meditating in the air. Mega Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokemon.

How to Evolve

You can evolve an Abra into a Kadabra at Level 16. Alakazam can be evolved through trading with any player or NPC. Using Alakazite (30,000 PokeDollars) on Alakazam converts it into Mega Alakazam.

Mega Gengar

A Mega Gengar is a scarier version of Gengar. The Mega Gengar seems more ghastly, as well as sneakier. It also features a “third” eye, in addition to two normal ones. Mega Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon.

How to Evolve

A Gastly evolves into Haunter at Level 25. To evolve a Haunter into a Gengar, you need to trade them with a Haunter with a Player. The Haunter will evolve into Haunter in the process. Use Gengarite (30,000 PokeDollars) to convert Gengar into Mega Gengar.

Mega Kangaskhan

The Mega Kangaskhan is the full-family version of a normal Kangaskhan. The mini Kangaskhan can be seen having grown up in the Mega version of Kangaskhan.

Also, is it just me or is mini Kangaskhan dabbing? Mega Kangaskhan is a Normal-type Pokemon.

How to Evolve

A Kangaskhan can be evolved into a Mega Kangaskhan by using a Kangaskhanite (30,000 PokeDollars).

Mega Pinsir

The Mega Pinsir is a butterfly-ish version of a normal Pinsir. Apparently, Pinsir has grown out of its shell into a very “beautiful” shape, namely “MEGA Pinsir”. Mega Pinsir is Bug/Flying-type. Tbh, Mega Pinsir’s pretty scary.

How to Evolve

A Pinsir can evolve into a Mega Pinsir by using a Pinsirite (30,000 PokeDollars).

Mega Gyarados

The scariest Pokemon just got scarier. Mega Gyarados is an even more dragon-ish version of the already-dragon-like Gyarados.

Apparently, Mega Gyarados also changes-types from Water/Flying to Water/Dark. WAIT, Gyarados is a Flying-type Pokemon?

How to Evolve

The Legendary Magikarp will evolve into the strong Gyarados at Level 20 if you can Level it up. Use a Gyaradosite to upgrade a Gyarados into Mega Gyarados.

Mega Aerodactyl

Nothing seems different about this Mega variant of the ancient Rock/Flying-type Pokemon: Aerodactyl. Aside from looking a bit grown-up-ish, Mega Aerodactyl does not look like it handled the evolution cycle very well.

How to Evolve

The ancient Aerodactyl can be evolved into Mega Aerodactyl by using an Aerodactylite.

Mega Mewtwo X

The most profound Pokemon, in my opinion, is the Mewtwo. Its quotes are pretty deep and it seems to have its life sorted out.

Mega Mewtwo X is the brawn evolution of Mewtwo and seems like it could lift an Ash or two. Apparently, it is resistant to physical attacks too. Oh, and it changes from Psychic to Psychic/Fighting-type too.

How to Evolve

A normal Mewtwo can be evolved into Mega Mewtwo X by using a Mewtwonite X obtained from Green in Cerulean Cave.

Mega Mewtwo Y

Mega Mewtwo Y is the brains version of Mewtwo. It looks like it has found the meaning of life, and still does not care.

Mega Mewtwo is better at using Special abilities than X form and has better resistance from them. It retains the original Mewtwo as a Psychic-type.

How to Evolve

A normal Mewtwo can evolve into a Mega Mewtwo Y if you use a Mewtwonite Y obtained from Green in Cerulean Cave.

Mega Beedrill

Beedrill was one of the few Pokemon featured in the first episode of Pokemon, and well, it was shown to be quite a villain.

Mega Beedrill seems to have way more needles than its normal variant, with a staggering 5 drills, one from each limb and one from its tail. It is a Bug/Poison-type Pokemon like Beedrill.

How to Evolve

A Weedle can evolve into a Kakuna at a young age of 7. It will evolve into Beedrill very young too, but only if you stop using Harden every turn! At Level 10, it will evolve. Using a Beedrillite, it will evolve into a Mega Beedrill.

Mega Pidgeot

Pidgeot is one of the bigger birds in the Kanto region, along with Fearow and the Legendaries. Dodrio doesn’t count, because it cannot fly, okay? Anyways, Mega Pidgeot is a majestic version of the normal Pidgeot, with a better color scheme.

It is Normal/Flying-type, just like Pidgeot. It is still a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon.

How to Evolve

A Pidgey will evolve into a Pidgeotto at Level 18, which will evolve into a Pidgeot at Level 36. Using a Pidgeotite will evolve it into a Mega Pidgeot.

Mega Slowbro

You would have thought a Slowking would evolve into a Mega Slowking, right? Well, you are wrong. Apparently, Slowbro was the one to receive the evolution. After all, bros for life!

Mega Slowbro looks like its shell has eaten it up. I still cannot fathom how a Mega Slowbro would even walk. Mega Slowbro retains the same Water/Psychic-type as the normal Slowbro.

How to Evolve

A Slowbro can be found and converted into a Mega Slowbro by using a Slowbronite.