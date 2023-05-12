Pokemon Let’s Go Fishing Rod Guide – How to Catch Water Pokemon

Fishing Rod has been a very important part of all of the Pokemon games so far. This rod can be used to find water Pokemon which are scattered throughout the rivers running in the game as well as the pond. Our Pokemon Let’s Go Fishing Rod Guide will tell you how you can use the new variant of the fishing rod in the game to catch water Pokemon.

Pokemon Let’s Go Fishing Rod

Even though the fishing rod has been on every single major Pokemon game so far along with its variants, the new Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee has got no fishing rod. You can no longer talk to the fisherman found in Vermillion City and get your hands on an Old Rod, not can you speak to the Good Rod Guru in Fuchsia City.

The Nintendo Switch has bought a lot of new mechanics to the Pokemon games, and the method of catching water Pokemon in Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee is different from how it was previously, and the fishing rod is no longer available for use in the game. Let’s go ahead and take a look at how to catch water Pokemon in the game.

How to Catch Water Pokemon?

In order to be able to catch water Pokemon when you are playing the game, you need to learn Sea Skim. In the old Pokemon games, you had a move called surf which would allow you to travel on water. That move has also now been removed, and Sea Skim is the new move that can allow you to traverse the waters in Pokemon Let’s Go.

In order to learn the new Sea Skim move, you need to head on over to Fuchsia City. Once you are there, make your way to the Pokemon Go park. Here, you will find a Lapras and a man beside it. Simply talk to the man near the Lapras and he will teach you the Sea Skim move. Once you have learned the move, you will be able to ride on water just like you were able to with Surf.

Once you have learned this move, you can simply ride through the waters and Pokemon will continue to spawn around you just like they do when you are walking on water. These Pokemon will include Magikarp and Goldeen which we could catch using a rod in previous games.