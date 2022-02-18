Those looking to quickly complete their Hisui’s Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus will need to keep an eye out for Research Tasks. The following guide will explain just what they are and the best possible Research Tasks to complete in accordance with your rank in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
Best Research Tasks to Complete by Rank in Pokemon Legends Arceus
In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Research Tasks vary depending upon your Star Rankings. Read on to learn the best Research Tasks to complete based on your Star Rankings in PLA.
Rank 1-2
Here are the Research Tasks which you should definitely be focusing on if your rank is between 1 and 2.
|Pokemon
|Best Research Tasks to Complete
|Starly
|You’ll have to catch six Starly in total without being spotted. You also need to ensure that you have both a male and female version of Starly.
|Shinx
|This task requires you to find six Shinx and use Shinx Quick attack twice.
|Wurmple
|You only have to catch six of Wurmple but without being spotted.
|Beautifly
|Capture five Beautifly in the daylight. If you fail to capture both a male and a female Beautifly, then you’ll have to defeat one Beautifly.
|Dustox
|Dustox needs to be captured five times in the daylight. If you fail to capture both a male and a female, you’ll have to defeat one.
|Kricketot
|Simply catch six Kricketot while making sure of that you have both a male and female version of Kricketot.
|Buizel
|All required is to catch three Buizel and defeat three with electric-type moves as well.
|Gastly
|You’ll be tasked to capture 6 Gastly at night and then defeat one Gastly as well.
Rank 2-3
In similar fashion, here are the Research Tasks to focus on when you find your ranks between 2 and 3 in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
|Pokemon
|Best Research Tasks to Complete
|Geodude
|You must capture three Geodude that leap out of ore deposits as well as defeat three Geodude.
|Psyduck
|You must feed Psyduck five berries. You’ll also need to defeat two Psyduck with Electric-type moves.
|Combee
|You’ll need to catch three Combee. You must also defeat four Combee using Rock-type moves.
|Budew
|Feed a berry to Budew. Afterward, without being spotted, catch three Budew in daylight.
|Yanma
|Catch six Yanma Without being spotted.
|Hippopotas
|Feed two berries to Hippopotas. Also, make sure to catch three Hippopotas, including both a female and a male.
|Stunky
|Catch four Stunky and defeat three with Ground-type moves as well.
Rank 3-4
Made further progression? Here are Research Tasks to get between ranks 3 and 4 in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
|Pokemon
|Best Research Tasks to Complete
|Aipom
|Aipom can be found in abundance in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Simply catch them whenever you come across one.
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Use Hisuian Qwilfish Barb Barrage in Strong Style three times.
|Spheal
|Feed eight berries to Spheal.
|Glameow
|Glameow should be fed five berries.
|Machop
|Take four Machop. Afterward, three times, use any Strong Style move.
|Mantyke
|Capture two Mantykes in Cobalt Coastlands. Then, use an Electric-type move to defeat one Mantyke. Finally, evolve one Mantyke.
Rank 5-6
If you have Rank 5-6 in Pokemon Legends: Arecus, then these are the best Research Tasks to complete.
|Pokemon
|Best Research Tasks to Complete
|Machoke
|Use Machoke’s Strong Style Bullet Punch four times.
|Electabuzz
|In Alabaster Icelands, catch 4 Electabuzz and also evolve one Electabuzz.
|Sneasel
|Feed Sneasel with eight berries. Also, catch three Sneasel and use Slash move once.
|Snorunt
|Feed 3 Snorunt and catch them without being noticed.
|Glalie
|In Alabaster Icelands, catch an Alpha Glalie and use Ice Fang move 3 times.
|Swinub
|Catch a Swinub after feeding it 3 times. Also evolve one Swinub.
|Snover
|Catch 3 Snover in Alabaster Islands. Then defeat 2 Snover using Fire-type moves.
|Rufflet
|Catch 3 Rufflet, and defeat 2 Rufflet with the help of Electric-type moves.
Rank 7+
If you are of Rank 7 or higher in Pokemon Legends Arceus, then focus on these Research Tasks.
|Pokemon
|Best Research Tasks to Complete
|Rowlet
|Use Rowlet’s Leafage move four times, then evolve it.
|Dartrix
|After evolving Rowlet, use the Dartrix Leafage move twice.
|Hisuian Decidueye
|In Strong Style, use Hisuian Decidueye’s Triple Arrows move three times.
|Cyndaquil
|Use Cyndaquil’s Ember move four times, and evolve it.
|Quilava
|After evolving from Cyndaquil, use Ember two times.
|Hisuian Typhlosion
|Use Hisuian Typhlosion‘s Infernal Parade three times in Agile Style.
|Oshawott
|Perform Aqua Jet four times with Oshawott, then evolve it.
|Dewott
|Use Aqua Jet twice after evolving from Oshawott.
|Hisuian Samurott
|Use Hisuian Samurott‘s Ceaseless Edge three times in Strong Style.
|Bibarel
|In Tidewater Dam, look for the Alpha Bibarel. Three times, use Aqua Tail in Strong Style.
|Staravia
|Defeat six Staravia using Electric-type moves.
|Staraptor
|Catch three Staraptor while they’re in the air.
|Luxio
|After evolving Shinx, use Thunder Fang eight times.
|Luxray
|Catch two Luxray, then use Thunder Fang move and Crunch move six times.
|Cascoon
|Catch five Cascoon at night also, defeat one.
|Ponyta
|Catch four Ponyta and defeat two with Water-type moves.
|Rapidash
|Catch the Alpha Rapidash in Horseshoe Plains twice, also defeat one with a water-type move.
|Raichu
|Catch the Alpha Raichu in Crimson Mirelands. Then, have it use Thunder.
|Kadabra
|Catch one Kadabra, and defeat five with Bug-type moves.
|Alakazam
|Catch the Alpha Alakazam in Sandgem Flats, then use Psychic three times in Agile Style and Recover once.
|Monferno
|Use Monferno’s Flamethrower 6 times and evolve it.
|Infernape
|Catch the Alpha Infernape in Obsidian Fieldlands. Also, use its Flare Blitz in Agile Style 3 times.
|Buneary
|Feed Buneary with five berries.
|Lopunny
|Feed five berries to Lopunny.
|Cherubi
|Catch four Cherub that fall out of trees. Also, use either Absorb once or catch 10 in a Mass Outbreak.
|Cherrim
|Catch two Cherrim that fall out of trees during the daytime.
|Golduck
|Catch two Golduck. Also, defeat two with Grass-type moves.
|Kleavor
|Use Stone Axe in Strong Style three times.
|Scizor
|Use X-Scissor in Agile Style 3 times.