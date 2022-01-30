If you’re having a tough time taking down the Frenzied Noble Pokemon, don’t worry because we will help you out with this guide where we’ll be teaching you how to defeat Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Noble Pokemon

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, a strange phenomenon is causing the Noble Pokemon to go into a violent frenzy. These Frenzied Noble Pokemon have a distinct shine, and they’re much larger in size than their normal counterparts.

Since you are part of the Survey Corps, it’s your job to help the Wardens get these Frenzied Noble Pokemon under control.

This guide contains all the tips and tricks you need to know to defeat Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

But before we dive into the tips and tricks, let’s go over the basic information you need to know about each of these Noble Pokemon.

Kleavor

The first Noble Pokemon you’ll go up against in the game will be Kleavor. Kleavor is a Level 18 Rock and Bug-type Pokemon you will encounter in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Kleavor’s Elemental Types make it weak against Water, Rock, and Steel attacks and resistant to Normal and Poison attacks.

Hisuian Lilligant

The next Noble Pokemon you’ll face will be Hisuian Lilligant. You’ll come face to face with this Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon when you’re at the Crimson Mirelands. Lilligant will be a Level 30 Pokemon, so this fight will take a big jump in difficulty from the previous one.

Hisuian Lilligant’s Elemental Types make it weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Psychic, and Fairy attacks and resistant to Water, Grass, Electric, Ground, Rock, and Dark attacks.

Hisuian Arcanine

Next up on the list of Noble Pokemon is Hisuian Arcanine, a Level 36 Fire and Rock-type Pokemon that you will encounter at the Cobalt Coastlands.

Hisuian Arcanine’s Elemental Types make it weak against Fighting and Rock attacks and extremely weak against Water and Ground attacks (4x damage!). In addition, it is resistant to Normal, Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug, and Fairy attacks.

Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Electrode is the next Noble Pokemon you’ll be up against, and this is where the difficulty really starts to turn up. You’ll find this Level 46 Electric and Grass-type Pokemon at the Coronet Highlands.

Hisuian Electrode’s Elemental Types make it weak against Fire, Ice, Poison and Bug attacks and resistant to Water, Grass, Steel, and Electric attacks.

Hisuian Avalugg

The penultimate Noble Pokemon you’ll face will be a Hisuian Avalugg. This Level 56 Ice and Rock-type Pokemon will be found at the Alabaster Icelands.

Hisuian Avalugg’s Elemental Types make it weak against Water, Grass, Ground, and Rock attacks and extremely weak against Fighting and Steel attacks (4x damage!). It is resistant to Normal, Ice, Poison, and Flying attacks.

Dialga/Palkia Origin Form

The final Noble Pokemon you will face will either be Dialga or Palkia in their Origin form. If you chose the Diamond Clan, you’d be up against Palkia; whereas if you chose the Pearl Clan, you’ll be up against Dialga.

Dialga is a Steel and Dragon-type and Palkia is a Water and Dragon-type. Their different Elemental Types give them their own unique strengths and weaknesses.

Dialga is weak against Fighting and Ground attacks and resistant to Normal, Water, Electric, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Steel, and Grass attacks. It is also completely immune to Poison attacks.

Palkia, on the other hand, is weak against Dragon and Fairy attacks and resistant to Steel, Fire, and Water attacks.

How to Defeat Frenzied Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Now that you know all the basic information you need to know about the Noble Pokemon let’s dive into the tips and tricks you need to know to defeat them.

Calm them Down by Throwing Balms

The first thing you need to know before going into a fight against a Frenzied Noble Pokemon is that your objective isn’t to “defeat” it. Instead, your objective is simply to calm the Pokemon down.

This can be done by throwing Balms at them. These special Balms are made using the Noble Pokemons’ favorite food, and they’ll allow them to come out of their frenzied state.

The Noble Pokemon have a Frenzy Gauge that you need to deplete using these Balms. Once the gauge is fully depleted, the Pokemon will finally calm down.

Understand the Pokemon’s Moveset

Now once you step into battle with the Noble Pokemon, the first thing you need to do is carefully watch its unique attacks.

You need to do this until you completely understand the Noble Pokemon’s moveset. This will help you have a much easier time dodging the Pokemon’s attacks, making the fight much less difficult.

Throw Balms Whenever You Can

Once you’ve learned the moveset of the Noble Pokemon, you need to now look for openings where you can throw the Balms at them.

Remember to not get too ambitious with your balm-throwing. Patience is the name of the game in these boss battles. Keep an eye out for openings and throw your Balms whenever you find one.

Use Your Pokemon to Attack Them

The Noble Pokemon will let their guard down at certain points in the boss fight. In these situations, you can actually send out your Pokemon to deal damage to them and keep them busy while you throw Balms at them.

Deplete the Frenzy Gauge While They’re Stunned

They will become temporarily stunned when you finally “defeat” the Noble Pokemon. When this happens, the Pokemon will become completely still, allowing you to throw as many Balms at them as you can during that time frame.

If you’re unable to deplete the Frenzy Gauge in this time frame, the Noble Pokemon will recover and keep fighting. When it does that, simply repeat all of the steps listed above until you stun it again. Rinse and repeat until its Frenzy Gauge is completely depleted.