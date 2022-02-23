Pokemon Legends Arceus Gone Astray in the Fieldlands Request Guide

In this Pokemon Legends Arceus guide, we will walk you through all the information you need to know about the Request 77 Gone Astray in the Fieldlands.

How to Get Gone Astray in the Fieldlands Request in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Request 77: Gone Astray…in the Fieldlands is a side quest requested by Zeke. Zeke again asks you to find his sister, Wanda. Wanda has the habit of getting lost and this time, she got lost in the Obsidian Fieldlands right outside the village.

But before you start Gone Astray in the Fieldlands request, you first have to complete Gone Astray in the Mirelands, Coastlands and Highlands.

To start Request 77 – Gone Astray in the Fieldlands, head to the Galaxy Hall and talk to Zeke outside Cyllene’s office. This will start this side quest.

You will earn 2 Star pieces as a reward for completing this side quest. You can sell these Star Pieces in exchange of a lot of money.

Where to Find Wanda

Wanda can be found in Obsidian Fieldlands near Nature’s Pantry and Height’s Camp. Her exact location is indicated with black box in the image below:

To find Wanda, you will need Ursaluna. Wanda can be found by sensing the smell of her raggedy old kerchief and for that, you will need Ursaluna. When Ursaluna detects Wanda’s smell, you will see a blue arc in front of him.

Wanda will be accompanied by three Paras. You’ll have to battle all three Paras in 3 on 1 battle. Fire and Fly type Pokemon are very effective against the Paras

Once you have defeated all three Paras, report back to Zeke at Galaxy Hall and collect your reward of 3 Star Pieces. That concludes the Request 77 – Gone Astray in the Fieldlands.