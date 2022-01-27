Your bag has limited space in Pokemon Legends Arceus, as opposed to the traditional bottomless bag found in previous Pokemon games. So, if you’re worried about your bag space, we have got you covered. In this guide, we will explain how to Increase Inventory Space in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Increase Inventory Space Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus allows players to explore the Hisui region and imagine what it would be like to travel back in time when the only energy you’ll discover is from your Pikachu’s powerful Thundershocks.

Unlocking more space for your bag in PLA requires you to follow through with a few tasks and visit a few places. We will be covering all of those details in this guide so that you can quickly increase the bag space.

Defeat an Alpha Pokemon

In Pokemon Arceus, you’ll need to continue through the story to obtain extra bag space. First, you must complete the main story mission, which requires you to defeat your first Alpha Pokemon.

Certain Pokemon have tougher variants known as Alpha Pokemon. The first one you’ll fight is a bug, so bring a Fire-type to counter it if you can.

Go Back to Headquarters

You’ll be requested to return to Headquarters once you’ve defeated or captured that Pokemon. Do so, and keep following the plot until you’re able to exit once more. A guy will stop you as you leave the building.

He’ll offer to teach you a secret method that will allow you to handle more items. Of course, he will demand payment, and he will raise the price for each one you purchase. But whatever you can at that time since you never know when you’ll need more.

You need to keep in mind that you should always save up some cash in case of emergency, like less space in your bag.