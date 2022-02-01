Pokemon Legends Arceus Alpha Zoroark Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Zoroark is a Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon from the Hisui Pokedex. In this guide, we’ll go over everything there is to know about Alpha Zoroark in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including its location, stats, strengths, and weaknesses.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Alpha Zoroark Location

Zoroark, the Master of Illusions, is a Normal/Ghost-type Baneful Fox Pokemon. Zoroark is a rare Pokemon in Pokemon Legends with a mild nature.

You can get your hands on an Alpha Zoroark in the Alabaster Icelands region. It spawns in an ice ditch to the east of the Ice Peak arena. However, Zoroark won’t always be there. Certain conditions must be met for Zoroark to spawn.

How to Catch Alpha Zoroark

You must roam around and defeat as many Zorua as possible in order for Zoroark to appear in the location where it spawns.

If you’re still having trouble finding Zoroark, don’t worry. There is another straightforward method for obtaining Zoroark. Simply capture a Zorua because evolving it can evolve into a Zoroark at Level 30.

How to Evolve Zorua

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Zoroark is an evolved form of Zorua. At level 30, your Zorua evolves into Zoroark.

Base Stats

Here are the base stats of Zoroark in Pokemon Arceus.

HP: 55

Attack: 100

Defense: 60

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 60

Speed: 110

Alpha Zoroark Abilities

Zoroark has the peculiar ability of Illusion up its sleeves. When a Pokemon with the Illusion ability enters battle, it takes the form of the Pokemon in sixth place (last) in the trainer’s party.

However, two conditions should be fulfilled for the illusion to work.

The Pokemon in the sixth place shouldn’t be of the same type.

The Pokemon in the sixth place should be conscious.

Illusion will not activate if the sixth Pokemon is of the same type or has fainted.

Zoroark can use powerful abilities and moves like the ones below as it levels up

Shadow Claw: a move with a high critical hit ratio

Bitter Malice: A ghost-type move that can give Frostbite to the target Pokemon.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Zoroark, a Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, is more vulnerable to Dark-type Pokemon. On the other hand, Zoroark excels against Poison, Bug, Fighting, Normal Type Pokemon.

Here is a list of Pokemon Zoroark struggles against

Darkrai (Dark-type Pokemon)

Hisuian Samurott (Water/Dark-Type Pokemon)

Umbreon (Dark-type Pokemon)

Weavile (Dark/Ice-type Pokemon)

Honchkrow (Dark/Flying-type Pokemon)

Zoroark is strong against the following Pokemon