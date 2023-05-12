Pokemon Go Lure Guide – How to Place a Lure to Catch Pokemon

You might already know about the Pokemon Go Lure Modules, which are basically items that you can use to lure in Pokemon to a specific Pokestop. However, if you think you would benefit from a proper guide on them, you have come to the right place.

For more help on Pokemon Go, read our Pokemon Go Eggs Guide, Pokemon Go Gym Battle Tips and Pokemon Go PokeStops Guide.

You get x1 Lure Module at Trainer Level 8, 10, 15, and x2 at Trainer Level 20.

It is important to mention here that the effects of Pokemon Go Lure Modules stack. Unlike Incense, you will let everyone reap the benefits of Lure Modules. Moreover, Pokemon that appear under the effects of Lure Modules disappear in about 2.5 minutes instead of usual 15 minutes.

It also goes without saying that Lure Modules will not bring Pokemon near your location. It will just spawn them in a location and you will have to head there in order to get them. Since its effects are available for everyone, you can expect to see more of players than Pokemon.

Lastly, if you are looking to Power Level in the game, you can use Lure along with Lucky Eggs and gain double XP for every capture.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pokemon Go Lure Guide

Lure Modules can be bought from the in-game Poke Shop in return of PokeCoins, and and you can attach them to any given PokeStop in order to make a greater number of Pokemon get attracted to it.

This will last for 30 minutes during which you as well as other players will be able to see and catch those Pokemon.

Before using a Lure Module, you should first confirm if you have any in your inventory. For that, you should first go to the Map and then tap on the PokeBall. After that, click on Items and in the list, find Lure Modules and tap on it.

Even if it is greyed, you might still be able to use Lure Mode once, by the way.

Using A Lure Module

Once you are sure that you have at least one Lure Module left, using them is easy. Open up the map in Pokemon Go and then hit on any Pokestop that is close to you.

Now, look for the white small slot that looks like a pill right above the circular disc; this is your Lure Module slot. Tap on it and then tap on the PokeStop Module you see at the lower end of the screen. After this, tap on the Lure Module to activate it.

The confirmation that the Module worked is that you will start seeing pink flower like confetti flowing around the PokeStop.

While using Lure Modules is as simple as that, be sure to use them wisely since they cost PokeCoins, which in turn cost real money. Also keep in mind that whether you are online or not, a Lure Module once activated will run for exactly 30 minutes after.

Also Watch: Pokemon Go Funny Moments Compilation, Epic Fails and Hilarious Reactions