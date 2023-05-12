Pokemon Go Lucky Pokemon Guide – How To Get

Lucky Pokemon are the newest addition to Pokemon Go. There are many different ways through which you can get your hands on Lucky Pokemon and they are different from the usual Pokemon that you find in the game. All of the information on these Pokemon will be mentioned in this Pokemon Go Lucky Pokemon Guide.

Our Pokemon Go Lucky Pokemon Guide will tell you all that you need to know about Lucky Pokemon including how to get them and how do they differ from the regular Pokemon in the game.

Pokemon Go Lucky Pokemon

The way to differentiate between the regular Pokemon found in the game and the lucky Pokemon is by looking at their background. All of the lucky Pokemon will have a background that is sparkly and they require Stardust to power up.

They will also be labeled in your Pokedex to help you know if you have them. Let us go ahead and look at how you can get Lucky Pokemon in your inventory in the fastest way possible.

How to Get Lucky Pokemon

The amount of Stardust required to power up a Lucky Pokemon is much less than their other variants, so it will be very easy for you to upgrade them if you manage to luck your way into them.

You can see a ‘Lucky Pokemon’ label over their HP in your Pokedex. So far, it seems as if they have a 50% discount on the amount of Stardust that is required to level them up.

The best way to add Lucky Pokemon to your inventory is by trading. It has been confirmed by Niantic that there is a small chance for Pokemon to turn into Lucky Pokemon when they are traded.

Therefore, if you continue to regularly trade your Pokemon, you will eventually stumble onto a Lucky Pokemon. That does not mean that you should just blindly trade your Pokemon, as there are certain ways that you can improve your chances of getting a Shiny Pokemon.

It has been confirmed by the developers of the game that the longer a Pokemon is sitting in the storage of a trainer, the higher the chances of it becoming a Lucky Pokemon when it is traded.

Therefore, you can convince a friend to trade you Pokemon which have been sitting in their storage for a very long amount of time. You can trade favors to increase both of your chances of getting a Lucky Pokemon.

There is no indication on the amount of time that is required to increase the chances of a storage Pokemon becoming lucky, but I am sure we will soon stumble into some sort of data which will give more information in the near future. You will also be eligible to receive gifts which contain Stardust so that will help trainers who get Lucky Pokemon too.

There have been some claims that you can find them spawning in the wild very rarely, but that has not been confirmed as of yet. That seems to be another piece of information that will become apparent in the next few days.

That is all we have for our Pokemon Go Lucky Pokemon Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!