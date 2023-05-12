Pokemon GO January Field Research Guide

Pokemon Go Field Research was a major addition to the game in 2018, it introduced an easy way of gaining more and doing less and in turn, keep invested in the world of Pokemon Go. With the start of a new year, new field research has started and this Pokemon GO January Field Research will help you finish the tasks.
To get the Field Research missions the player needs to Spin Pokestops. There is a limit of three active per player and each Pokestop gives tasks once a day. Completing tasks and turning them in gives players awards for each individual task, but once per day you get a stamp for the first task you submitted that day.
Collect seven stamps for seven different days, each stamp is marked with the date, and players get an encounter with a special Pokemon, free stardust, items and free XP (experience points) awards.
You can save completed tasks to be submitted another day. On Jan. 1, the reward for completing a week’s worth of stamps was changed to Lapras with its legacy move set, Ice Shard and Ice Beam, this is not the ideal attacker for raids and gym but is more than useful in pvp(player vs player).
In addition to these, the field research tasks lead to research breakthroughs(these are the stamp awards that we discussed earlier)and special research tasks help you find never before seen Pokemons including the highly coveted Mythical Pokemon Mew.
The special research tasks are story-driven quest lines, with the first being ‘A Mythical Discovery’, with the arrival of the game’s first Mythical creature – Mew – as the end reward.
Pokemon GO January Field Research
Field Research tasks: Catching
- Catch 10 Pokemon. Reward – Magikarp encounter
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon. Reward – Dratiniv encounter
- Catch 3 Normal, Water or Ice-type Pokemon. Reward – Dewgong encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost. Reward – Poliwag, Vulpix encounter
- Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon. Reward – Snorunt encounter
Field Research tasks: Hatching
- Hatch an Egg. Reward – Exeggcute encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs. Reward – Magmar encounter
- Hatch 5 Eggs. Reward – Chansey encounter
- Hatch 7 Eggs. Reward – Alolan Vulpix encounter
Field Research tasks: Buddy
- Take a snapshot of your buddy. Reward – Snover encounter
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy. Reward – Stantler encounter
Field Research tasks: Throwing
- Make 5 Nice throws. Reward – Voltorb encounter
- Make 3 Great throws. Reward – Gastly, Anorith, Lileep encounter
- Make 3 Great throws in a row. Reward – Onix encounter
- Make 5 Great Curveball throws in a row. Reward – Spinda encounter
- Make 3 Excellent throws in a row. Reward – Larvitar encounter
Field Research tasks: Gyms
- Battle in a Gym. Reward – Mankey encounter
- Battle in a Gym 5 times. Reward – Machop encounter
- Win a Gym battle. Reward – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle encounter
- Win 3 Gym battles. Reward – Jynx encounter
- Use a Super-Effective Charge Attack in 7 Gym Battles. Reward – Electabuzz encounter
Field Research tasks: Raids
- Battle in a Raid. Reward – Swinub encounter
- Win a Level 3 or higher Raid. Reward – Omanyte, Kabuto encounter
- Win 5 Raids. Reward – Aerodactyl encounter
Field Research tasks: Team Rocket
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt. Reward – Sneasel encounter
Field Research tasks: Friend related
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends. Reward – Clamperl encounter
- Trade a Pokemon. Reward – Glalie encounter
Field Research tasks: Miscellaneous
- Power up Pokemon 5 times. Reward – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle encounter
- Evolve a Pokemon. Reward – Cubchoo, Eevee encounter
- Transfer 3 Pokemon. Reward – Lotad encounter
Item Rewards
Field Research tasks: Friends
- Send 3 gifts to friends. Reward – 1,000 Stardust or a Rare Candy
Field Research tasks: Poke Balls
- Make 5 Nice throws reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs
- Make 3 Great throws reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs
- Make 3 Great throws in a row reward – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs, or 5 Ultra Balls
- Make 2 Great throws in a row reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs
- Make 5 Curveball throws in a row reward – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
- Make 3 great curveball throws reward – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs, or 5 Ultra Balls
- Make 3 great curveball throws in a row reward – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
Field Research tasks: Gym related
- Battle in a Gym reward – 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives
- Battle in a Gym 5 times reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
- Win a Gym battle reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
- Use a Super Effective Charge Attack in 7 Gym Battles reward – 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or a Max Revive
- Use a Super Effective Charge Attack reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
Field Research tasks: Raid related
- Win a Raid reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives
- Win a Raid reward – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives, or 3 Max Revives
- Win a Level 3 or higher Raid reward – Omanyte, Kabuto encounter
- Battle in a raid reward – 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives
Field Research tasks: Egg Hatching related
- Hatch an Egg reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward – 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs, or 5 Ultra Balls
- Hatch 5 Eggs reward – 3 Rare Candy
Field Research tasks: catching Pokemon related
- Catch 10 Pokemon reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon reward – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs
- Catch 10 Pokemon with weather boost reward – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls
Field Research tasks: Miscellaneous
- Spin 10 Pokestops or gyms. Reward- 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, or 5 Pokeballs