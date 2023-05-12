Pokemon GO January Field Research Guide

Pokemon Go Field Research was a major addition to the game in 2018, it introduced an easy way of gaining more and doing less and in turn, keep invested in the world of Pokemon Go. With the start of a new year, new field research has started and this Pokemon GO January Field Research will help you finish the tasks.

To get the Field Research missions the player needs to Spin Pokestops. There is a limit of three active per player and each Pokestop gives tasks once a day. Completing tasks and turning them in gives players awards for each individual task, but once per day you get a stamp for the first task you submitted that day.

Collect seven stamps for seven different days, each stamp is marked with the date, and players get an encounter with a special Pokemon, free stardust, items and free XP (experience points) awards.

You can save completed tasks to be submitted another day. On Jan. 1, the reward for completing a week’s worth of stamps was changed to Lapras with its legacy move set, Ice Shard and Ice Beam, this is not the ideal attacker for raids and gym but is more than useful in pvp(player vs player).

In addition to these, the field research tasks lead to research breakthroughs(these are the stamp awards that we discussed earlier)and special research tasks help you find never before seen Pokemons including the highly coveted Mythical Pokemon Mew.

The special research tasks are story-driven quest lines, with the first being ‘A Mythical Discovery’, with the arrival of the game’s first Mythical creature – Mew – as the end reward.

Field Research tasks: Catching

Catch 10 Pokemon. Reward – Magikarp encounter

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon. Reward – Dratiniv encounter

Catch 3 Normal, Water or Ice-type Pokemon. Reward – Dewgong encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost. Reward – Poliwag, Vulpix encounter

Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon. Reward – Snorunt encounter

Field Research tasks: Hatching

Hatch an Egg. Reward – Exeggcute encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs. Reward – Magmar encounter

Hatch 5 Eggs. Reward – Chansey encounter

Hatch 7 Eggs. Reward – Alolan Vulpix encounter

Field Research tasks: Buddy

Take a snapshot of your buddy. Reward – Snover encounter

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy. Reward – Stantler encounter

Field Research tasks: Throwing

Make 5 Nice throws. Reward – Voltorb encounter

Make 3 Great throws. Reward – Gastly, Anorith, Lileep encounter

Make 3 Great throws in a row. Reward – Onix encounter

Make 5 Great Curveball throws in a row. Reward – Spinda encounter

Make 3 Excellent throws in a row. Reward – Larvitar encounter

Field Research tasks: Gyms

Battle in a Gym. Reward – Mankey encounter

Battle in a Gym 5 times. Reward – Machop encounter

Win a Gym battle. Reward – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle encounter

Win 3 Gym battles. Reward – Jynx encounter

Use a Super-Effective Charge Attack in 7 Gym Battles. Reward – Electabuzz encounter

Field Research tasks: Raids

Battle in a Raid. Reward – Swinub encounter

Win a Level 3 or higher Raid. Reward – Omanyte, Kabuto encounter

Win 5 Raids. Reward – Aerodactyl encounter

Field Research tasks: Team Rocket

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt. Reward – Sneasel encounter

Field Research tasks: Friend related

Send 10 Gifts to Friends. Reward – Clamperl encounter

Trade a Pokemon. Reward – Glalie encounter

Field Research tasks: Miscellaneous

Power up Pokemon 5 times. Reward – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle encounter

Evolve a Pokemon. Reward – Cubchoo, Eevee encounter

Transfer 3 Pokemon. Reward – Lotad encounter

Item Rewards

Field Research tasks: Friends

Send 3 gifts to friends. Reward – 1,000 Stardust or a Rare Candy

Field Research tasks: Poke Balls

Make 5 Nice throws reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs

Make 3 Great throws reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs

Make 3 Great throws in a row reward – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 2 Great throws in a row reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs

Make 5 Curveball throws in a row reward – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Make 3 great curveball throws reward – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs, or 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 great curveball throws in a row reward – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Field Research tasks: Gym related

Battle in a Gym reward – 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives

Battle in a Gym 5 times reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives

Win a Gym battle reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives

Use a Super Effective Charge Attack in 7 Gym Battles reward – 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or a Max Revive

Use a Super Effective Charge Attack reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives

Field Research tasks: Raid related

Win a Raid reward – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives

Win a Raid reward – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives, or 3 Max Revives

Win a Level 3 or higher Raid reward – Omanyte, Kabuto encounter

Battle in a raid reward – 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions, or 2 Revives

Field Research tasks: Egg Hatching related

Hatch an Egg reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs

Hatch 3 Eggs reward – 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs, or 5 Ultra Balls

Hatch 5 Eggs reward – 3 Rare Candy

Field Research tasks: catching Pokemon related

Catch 10 Pokemon reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon reward – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather boost reward – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs

Catch 10 Pokemon with weather boost reward – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls

Field Research tasks: Miscellaneous