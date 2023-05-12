The latest Pokemon Go update has you fighting against the mysterious gym leaders of Team Rocket in some pretty tough fights. This guide will focus on one of those bosses so if you are interested in the Pokemon Go Arlo Battle guide, read on below for tips on how to defeat this gym leader after you have acquired all six mysterious components.

Pokemon Go Arlo Battle

When you go on to battle with Arlo, he is going to use three Pokemon. The first Pokemon, Scyther, always remains the same but the second and third Pokemon might vary. The second Pokemon can be anyone from Gyarados/Crobat/Magnezone and the third Pokemon can vary in between Charizard/Dragonite/Scizor.

Below we have tips to battle all the possible Pokemon that Arlo might throw at you.

Scyther

Scyther uses Flying and Bug fast moves and has the charge move of Night Slash. Our focus is to burn Arlo’s shield as quickly as we can. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Scyther are

Melmetal: Thunder Shock + Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw + Rock Blast

Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Ancient Power

Rhyperior: Smack Down + Surf and Earthquake or Stone Edge

Aggron: Smack Down + Stone Edge

Giratina-Altered: Shadow Claw + Ancient Power

Moltres: Wing Attack + Sky Attack

Tyranitar: Smack Down + Crunch and Stone Edge

Gyarados

Gyarados uses Water and Dark fast move, and Water, Dark, and Dragon type charge moves. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Gyarados are

Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt

Melmetal: Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock+ Wild Charge

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath + Dark Pulse

Giratina-Altered: Shadow Claw + Ancient Power

Tyranitar: Smack Down + Stone Edge and Crunch

Magnezone: Spark + Wild Charge

Magnezone

Magnezone uses Electric fast moves, and Electric and Steel charge moves and is weak against Ground moves. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Magnezone are

Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot + Fire Blast and Earthquake

Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Bulldoze

Rhyperior: Mud Slap + Surf

Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon

Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick

Giratina (Origin): Shadow Claw + Ominous Wind/Shadow Ball

Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop OR Dynamic Punch

Charizard

Charizard uses a Fire or Flying fast move, and Dragon or Fire charge attack and is double weak against Rock, Electric, and Water. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Charizard are

Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw + Rock Blast

Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Ancient Power

Giratina (Altered): Shadow Claw + Ancient Power

Tyranitar: Smack Down + Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down + Stone Edge

Aggron: Smack Down + Stone Edge

Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon

Heatran: Fire Spin + Stone Edge

Dragonite

Dragonite uses a Dragon or Steel fast move, and Dragon, Flying or Normal charge move and is double weak against Rock. To counter Arlo and his Dragonite, use the following

Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

Regice: Lock on + Blizzard

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam

Metagross: Bullet Punch + Meteor Mash

Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt

Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche

Tyranitar: Smack Down + Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down + Stone Edge

Melmetal: Thunder Shock + Rock Slide

Heatran: Fire Spin + Stone Edge

Scizor

Scizor uses a Steel or Bug fast move, and Steel, Dark, and Bug charge move. It is double weak against Fire type move. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Arlo’s Scizor are

Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick

Charizard: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Spin + Flamethrower

Typhlosion: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

Heatran: Fire Spin + Stone Edge

Moltres: Fire Spin + Sky Attack