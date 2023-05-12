The latest Pokemon Go update has you fighting against the mysterious gym leaders of Team Rocket in some pretty tough fights. This guide will focus on one of those bosses so if you are interested in the Pokemon Go Arlo Battle guide, read on below for tips on how to defeat this gym leader after you have acquired all six mysterious components.
Pokemon Go Arlo Battle
When you go on to battle with Arlo, he is going to use three Pokemon. The first Pokemon, Scyther, always remains the same but the second and third Pokemon might vary. The second Pokemon can be anyone from Gyarados/Crobat/Magnezone and the third Pokemon can vary in between Charizard/Dragonite/Scizor.
Below we have tips to battle all the possible Pokemon that Arlo might throw at you.
Scyther
Scyther uses Flying and Bug fast moves and has the charge move of Night Slash. Our focus is to burn Arlo’s shield as quickly as we can. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Scyther are
Melmetal: Thunder Shock + Rock Slide
Golem: Rock Throw + Rock Blast
Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Ancient Power
Rhyperior: Smack Down + Surf and Earthquake or Stone Edge
Aggron: Smack Down + Stone Edge
Giratina-Altered: Shadow Claw + Ancient Power
Moltres: Wing Attack + Sky Attack
Tyranitar: Smack Down + Crunch and Stone Edge
Gyarados
Gyarados uses Water and Dark fast move, and Water, Dark, and Dragon type charge moves. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Gyarados are
Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt
Melmetal: Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt
Raikou: Thunder Shock+ Wild Charge
Hydreigon: Dragon Breath + Dark Pulse
Giratina-Altered: Shadow Claw + Ancient Power
Tyranitar: Smack Down + Stone Edge and Crunch
Magnezone: Spark + Wild Charge
Magnezone
Magnezone uses Electric fast moves, and Electric and Steel charge moves and is weak against Ground moves. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Magnezone are
Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earthquake
Groudon: Mud Shot + Fire Blast and Earthquake
Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Bulldoze
Rhyperior: Mud Slap + Surf
Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon
Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick
Giratina (Origin): Shadow Claw + Ominous Wind/Shadow Ball
Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop OR Dynamic Punch
Charizard
Charizard uses a Fire or Flying fast move, and Dragon or Fire charge attack and is double weak against Rock, Electric, and Water. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Charizard are
Regirock: Lock On + Stone Edge
Golem: Rock Throw + Rock Blast
Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Ancient Power
Giratina (Altered): Shadow Claw + Ancient Power
Tyranitar: Smack Down + Stone Edge
Rhyperior: Smack Down + Stone Edge
Aggron: Smack Down + Stone Edge
Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon
Heatran: Fire Spin + Stone Edge
Dragonite
Dragonite uses a Dragon or Steel fast move, and Dragon, Flying or Normal charge move and is double weak against Rock. To counter Arlo and his Dragonite, use the following
Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor
Regice: Lock on + Blizzard
Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam
Metagross: Bullet Punch + Meteor Mash
Zapdos: Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt
Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche
Tyranitar: Smack Down + Stone Edge
Rhyperior: Smack Down + Stone Edge
Melmetal: Thunder Shock + Rock Slide
Heatran: Fire Spin + Stone Edge
Scizor
Scizor uses a Steel or Bug fast move, and Steel, Dark, and Bug charge move. It is double weak against Fire type move. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Arlo’s Scizor are
Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick
Charizard: Fire Spin + Blast Burn
Entei: Fire Spin + Flamethrower
Typhlosion: Fire Spin + Blast Burn
Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor
Heatran: Fire Spin + Stone Edge
Moltres: Fire Spin + Sky Attack