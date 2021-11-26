Pokemon BDSP Moltres Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Moltres is a dual type Pokemon possessing both Flying and Fire abilities and is one of the three Legendary birds of Kanto. In this guide, we’ll be looking at the location, stats, abilities and evolutions of Moltres in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Moltres Location

The Pokemon World is expanded into multiple regions and one of the regions is Kanto. Kanto is further divided into several cities that are named after colors.

Having so many cities can surely open gates for exploration leading you to find a few Legendary Pokemon.

The Legendary Pokemon we’re talking about is Moltres residing in the Kanto region and is one of the three Legendary birds in the Pokemon Franchise.

Moltres is a dual type Pokemon and is capable of both Air and Fire-type attacks, making it a force to be reckoned with.

How to Catch Moltres

Finding Moltres won’t be a tough job. Initially, to find the trio’s location, you must defeat the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion in a battle to get rewarded with the National Pokedex.

Furthermore, you must interact with the receptionist at the Ramanas Park found in Route 221, and buy the Discovery Slate a total of three times. Lastly, you must catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel.

In order to actually do all these activities, you must find Mysterious Shards which are located at the Grand Underground (1 Mystery Shard/ 3 Mystery Shards).

The Grand Underground is locked by default and you have to unlock it. Simply visit the Eterna City, talk to the old man and receive the Explorer Kit to unlock the cave and continue with your search for Moltres.

Moving on, you must buy the Kanto Slate a total of three times, take it to the Kanto room and put it on the pedestal to finally meet the trio of birds including Moltres in Pokemon BDSP.

Keep in mind that the trio; Moltres, Zapdos and Articuno are all Shiny Pearl exclusives and Brilliant Diamond players will have to trade in order to get these.

Base Stats

HP: 90

Attack: 100

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 90

Moltres Abilities

Pressure: An ability that adds the amount of PP consumed from 1 to 2 when a Pokemon possessing the ability is attacked.

Flame Body: An ability that provides 30% chance of the attacker getting burnt if a Pokemon possessing Flame Body is attacked.

How to Evolve Moltres

Sadly, Moltres doesn’t have an Evolution chain and cannot be Evolved in Pokemon BDSP.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Being a Fire and Flying Type Pokemon, Moltres will show strengths towards Steel, Fire, Fairy, Fighting, Ground, Bug, Grass Types. Meaning, it’ll take 0.5% or less damage.

Moltres is strong against the following Pokemon:

Ho-Oh

Dialga

Groudon

Celebi

Metagross

Moltres is weak towards Water, Electric, Rock Types Meaning it’ll take 2% or more damage. It’s weak against the following Pokemon: