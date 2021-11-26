Pokemon BDSP Articuno Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Catching Articuno is quite difficult in Pokemon BDSP. In this guide, we’ll explain how to catch Articuno, its location, and strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Articuno Location

Articuno has made a return in Pokemon BDPS, along with its other two counterparts, Zapdos and Moltres. Articuno is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon that has been dominating the skies ever since its first appearance in 1996.

Having such a huge nostalgia associated with this bird, it happens to be on the radar of every trainer. However, catching this Pokemon is not any walk in the park.

If you happen to throw a regular Poke Ball at it, there’s a 99.6% percent chance that you’ll fail. Here’s how you can add this majestic bird to your Pokedex.

How to Catch Articuno

You can only catch Articuno in Pokemon Shining Pearl. To have it in Brilliant Diamond, you’ll have to do a bit of trading.

With that being said, here are a few pre-requisites for adding Articuno to your fleet:

Beat the Elite Four

Beat Sinnoh Champion

Unlock Ramanas Park

Once the above conditions are met, head over to Grand Underground and mine a few Mysterious Shards. These will then later help you buy Discovery Slates.

To buy Discovery Slates, you’ll have to talk to the receptionist at Ramanas Park. Next, purchase three Discovery Slates and capture Regice, Regirock, and Registeel.

Lastly, you’ll need three Kanto Slates to begin a battle with the three birds. The battle will take place inside the Kanto room.

Base Stats

HP: 90

Attack: 85

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 95

Special Defense: 125

Speed: 85

Total: 580

Articuno Abilities

Pressure: Makes all attacks targeted at you take 2 PP instead of 1.

Snow Cloak (Hidden Ability): Raises your evasion by 20% in hail storms while also making you immune to hail.

How to Evolve Articuno

Unfortunately, Articuno cannot be evolved! But, the real question is, does it need to?

Strengths and Weaknesses

Articuno performs really well against the following Pokemon.

Groudon (Ground type)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass type)

Garchomp (Dragon and Ground type)

Swampert (Water and Ground type)

Tangrowth (Grass type)

Articuno will have a difficult time in battle against the following Pokemon.