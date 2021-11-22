How To Get All Accessories in Pokemon BDSP

Accessorizing is a feature of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where you get to style up your looks according to the various accessories that you can find throughout the game. This guide will tell you how to get accessories and their various uses in Pokemon BDSP.

How To Get Accessories in Pokemon BDSP

There are several ways players can find accessories in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Below we will be listing and explaining all the various methods to acquire accessories for your Pokemon.

Amity Square steps

For every 200th step walked in Amity Square, your walking Pokemon will give you a randomly generated accessory. Just talk to them, to get it.

If you want to keep track of your meters walked in the game, simply check the Pedometer App found on your Poketch.

There are only a few Pokemon that you can take for a walk with you in Amity Square. These include:

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Psyduck

Pachirisu

Drifloon

Buneary

Happiny

Clefairy

Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Torchic

Super Contest Shows

This is both a use, and a way of getting accessories. These contests are all about dressing right, according to the theme of each contest.

You’ll be using the accessories you have found for contests that test: Cute, Cool, Smart, Beauty and Tough. You can win 1 accessory prize in each category at every rank.

Massage Girl at Veilstone City

There’s a random chance that the massage girl in Veilstone City may find an accessory while massaging your Pokemon. You can go to her once a day at the house near the Veilstone Gym.

Unique accessories

There are also some unique accessories that can be found in the world, these are:

Starter Pokemon Masks: can be gotten from the man near the stairs of Jubilife TV 2f. From a woman just left of the entrance to Veilstone Department Store. And finally, from the Parasol Lady in Pastoria city.

Big Tree: from a woman south of berry trees, in the Eterna forest exterior route.

Flag: on the end of Cycling Road on Route 206.

Trade Berries for Accessories

You can exchange different berries for different accessories. These include:

Red Flower for Razz Berry (x10)

Pink Flower for Bluk Berry (x10)

White Flower for Nanab Berry (x10)

Blue Flower for Cornn Berry (x30)

Orange Flower for Magost Berry (x15)

Yellow Flower for Rabuta Berry (x15)

Googly Specs for Nomel Berry (x20)

Black Specs for Wepear Berry (x20)

Gorgeous Specs for Pinap Berry (x40)

Sweet Candy for Nanab Berry (x30)

Confetti for Razz Berry (x30)

Colored Parasol for Magost Berry (x50)

Old Umbrella for Pamtre Berry (x50)

Spotlight for Nomel Berry (x80)

Cape for Cornn Berry (x250)

Standing Mike for Bluk Berry (x80)

Surfboard for Wepear Berry (x180)

Carpe for Spelon Berry (x100)

Retro Pipe for Pamtre Berry (x120)

Fluffy Bed for Watmel Berry (x150)

Mirror Ball for Durin Berry (x250)

Photo Board for Belue Berry (x200)

Uses of Accessories

One use has already been discussed above, another usage is that you can accessorize your Pokemon with up-to 10 accessories and have photos taken from 2nd floor of Jubilife TV. You can add backgrounds to the photo, give it portraits or a title.

When not in use, they are kept in a Fashion case accessible in your Key Items. This also allows you to view your available accessories.