PlayStation VR2 Launch Delayed To 2023, Claims Report

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly pushed PlayStation VR2 from a potential 2022 holiday window to somewhere in 2023.

According to a report by Display Supply Chain earlier today, PlayStation VR2 will be using AMOLED screens with a pixel density of over 800 PPI, “which is a record high for mass-produced AMOLED.”

That is believed to be an 800 PPI resolution for each eye, meaning that the PlayStation VR2 headset will be boasting twin 2000 x 2040 panels.

In comparison, the original PlayStation VR headset had twin 1920 x 1080 panels with 386 PPI for both eyes. The upcoming successor will hence be a massive leap in terms of technology and virtual reality experiences.

The report also points out that AMOLED screen shipments are expected to rise by 50 percent to reach 15 million by the end of 2022 “despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony.” The mention of a delay possibly suggests that PlayStation VR2 was originally looking at a launch in late 2022.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young exclaimed that PlayStation VR2 “is likely to be a hit among gamers.” That sentiment also extends to virtual reality developers.

In a recent interview, Brendan Walker, principal engineer at developer Polyarc, stated that foveated rendering is the biggest feature of PlayStation VR2. The eye-tracking rendering technique will allow Sony to keep its new headset relevant for years to come while giving developers access to a lot more resources to create unique experiences that were not possible before.

Sony has been taking it slow when it comes to revealing its new virtual reality headset. The PlayStation maker has so far shared the technical specifications of the headset and shown the new PlayStation VR2 controllers.

If the reports are true, Sony will officially announce a launch date as we enter the second half of 2022.