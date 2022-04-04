PlayStation Studios Will Keep Growing With “More Planned” Acquisitions, Says Sony CEO

PlayStation Studios welcomed five new first-party studios in 2021 and there are still more in the making in the near future.

Speaking on a new PlayStation podcast on the weekend, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that discussions for further acquisitions are currently in motion.

“We’re in a really good place with PlayStation Studios and have been for the past few years,” said Ryan. “The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they’ve been making…that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation.

“We’re growing our studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success.”

Sony most notably acquired Bluepoint Games last year, known for the Demon’s Souls remake and a number of acclaimed remasters/remakes in recent years. Sony also acquired PlayStation virtual reality specialist Firesprite, Returnal developer Housemarque, PC porting specialist Nixxes Software, and God of War: Ragnarok support developer Valkyrie Entertainment.

Most recently, PlayStation Studios further grew with the inclusion of Haven Entertainment Studios, led by industry veteran Jade Raymond who is best known for helping create the acclaimed Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises. Haven Studios is yet to make its debut and is being funded by Sony to create a new multiplayer-focused intellectual property for PlayStation 5.

Sony also acquired Destiny developer Bungie earlier in the year but unlike the other acquisitions, Bungie will not be part of PlayStation Studios. Bungie will serve as “an independent subsidiary” of Sony to push its live service goals on PlayStation 5 in the coming years.

The confirmation of further acquisitions taking place for PlayStation Studios arrives shortly after the announcement of an overhauled PlayStation Plus. The new multi-tiered subscription platform launches in June 2022 with