PlayStation Plus Video Pass Will Reportedly Debut With Crunchyroll

Sony Interactive Entertainment was rumored a while back to be launching a new subscription service called PlayStation Plus Video Pass. That potential announcement now appears to be just around the corner.

According to a report by Eurogamer earlier today, Sony has been finalizing “a more expensive premium PlayStation Plus offering” which is believed to be the aforementioned rumored PlayStation Plus Video Pass.

Sony intends to revamp its PlayStation Plus subscription service to offer more benefits and with its acquisition of Crunchyroll coming to a close at $1 billion, PlayStation Plus Video Pass will reportedly debut with some level of access to the popular anime streaming service.

Details regarding pricing remain unknown at the time of writing, but PlayStation Plus Video Pass should feature more than just access to Crunchyroll. The original rumor mentioned access to movies made by Sony Pictures such as Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot; with the possibility of adding movies from other entertainment companies down the road.

PlayStation Plus currently costs $10 for a month, $25 for three months, and $60 for a year. PlayStation Plus Video Pass will likely boast a similar periodical subscription model with the base subscription cost probably starting from at least $15 a month.

Take note that Sony has notably partnered with Kadokawa Corporation, the parent company of FromSoftware, to “strengthen game and animation businesses.” Sony already owned Funimation and Aniplex, and now it owns Crunchyroll as well to boost its anime business.

Suffice to say, Sony now has a lot under its corporate umbrella to make a premium PlayStation Plus offering attractive for its user-base. The new subscription service, whenever it gets announced, will allow Sony to push further into the entertainment sectors.