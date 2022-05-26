Sony says higher PlayStation Plus upgrade fee was “a technical error”

Sony Interactive Entertainment has come forward with an explanation about PlayStation Plus members being forced to pay a higher upgrade fee if their last subscription fee was redeemed at a discount.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, PlayStation Support stated that “a technical error” was responsible for charging PlayStation Plus members a higher upgrade fee. The error has now been fixed and all impacted players will receive their money back if they ended up paying the incorrect fee.

The clarification also means that Sony will not be going after players who previously stacked PlayStation Plus memberships for several years in advance, some even stacking their memberships for the next whole decade.

Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) May 25, 2022

The all-new PlayStation Plus officially launched in Asian markets a couple of days back. It was when players in the region noted that they will have to pay the price difference of every year they had subscribed in advance.

The higher upgrade fee, which Sony has now stated to be incorrect, would have covered whatever players saved by stacking subscriptions before the launch. Hence, players would have actually saved zero on their efforts.

If you were previously subscribed to both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, you will automatically be upgraded to PlayStation Plus Premium provided that your previous PlayStation Plus subscription was for the longest duration.

It was why players began stacking subscriptions a few weeks back. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $120 per year compared to the previous $60 annual fee. Those who were successful in landing their stacked subscriptions now get to be Premium members for the same $60 subscription fee.