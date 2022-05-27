PlayStation Plus Classics Are Badly Optimized For PS4/PS5

The all-new PlayStation Plus will allow you to enjoy a whole library of classic games dating back to the original PlayStation console.

It was understood that the classics would be making full use of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 hardware for improved and smooth performance. Unfortunately, early impressions are anything but positive.

According to a performance analysis conducted by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits a couple of days back, every PlayStation 2 game has simply been upscaled to 720p for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

There are also no native versions for PlayStation 5 and hence, the console has to run the PlayStation 4 versions through backward compatibility.

Furthermore, every PlayStation One game runs at 1440p on PlayStation 5 but has been downsampled to 1080p for PlayStation 4 since the console does not support that resolution.

When comparing the PlayStation 3 version of Jak & Daxter against the PlayStation Plus versions on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the old PlayStation 3 version still looks significantly better with sharper graphics and smoother frame rates.

Jak & Daxter also tends to drop down to 40 frames per second even on PlayStation 5. Toy Story 2, as another example, drops frame rates as well. In fact, none of the classics are able to stick to 60 frames per second. Some PlayStation 2 games find it hard to even hit 30 frames per second on PlayStation 5.

Seeing the choppy performance of dated PlayStation games on PlayStation 5 is telling of how badly the games have been optimized for PlayStation Plus. You may as well get a PlayStation emulator to run the same classic games for better frame rates and higher resolution support.

If you were upgrading your PlayStation Plus subscription to play your favorite classics with higher resolutions and higher, smoother frame rates, think again.

PlayStation classics will not be exclusive to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. You will be able to purchase them separately as well even if you are a non-member. Hopefully, Sony Interactive Entertainment will address the performance issues to make that price tag worth it.