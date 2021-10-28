Rebranded PlayStation PC Adds 4 New Games On Steam

Sony Interactive Entertainment will from hereon publish its PlayStation games on Steam under the label of PlayStation PC.

According to a report by VGC earlier today, Sony trademarked PlayStation PC a few months back with the intention of rebranding the current PlayStation Mobile label on Steam. The publisher was previously noted to have updated its listings with the new label on the Steam database but which have gone live for everyone since then at the time of writing.

PlayStation Studios currently mentions a total of 48 listings on Steam, which was 44 a couple of weeks back. The additional listings, which remain hidden on Steam for the time being, possibly includes the recently announced God of War and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

The unannounced two listings probably includes Sackboy: A Big Adventure which has been heavily rumored as of late. The last listing remains to be revealed but will likely find players making all sorts of speculations.

There will be many keeping their fingers crossed to see Bloodborne make its way to Steam just as a ton of rumors have been claiming for more than a year now. Its PC port is said to be already done, which will serve as a remastered release on PlayStation 5. However, without any official acknowledgement, it would be best to treat all Bloodborne rumors with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere, Sony has been rumored to be reviving its Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises for PlayStation 5. Both have been on a hiatus since 2014 and 2013 respectively despite being fan-favorites as well as selling a good number of copies.