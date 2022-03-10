Square Enix Returns To Valkyrie Profile With New, PlayStation-Exclusive Valkyrie Elysium

Square Enix has announced two new role-playing games, Valkyrie Elysium and The DioField Chronicle, to grace 2022.

Valkyrie Elysium will serve as a sequel to the Norse-based Valkyrie Profile franchise and feature “a brand new real-time action combat system that rewards both fast reactions and strategic thinking,” reads the official blurb.

The new action role-playing game promises “an epic story” set in “beautiful environments” where a young Valkyrie “is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father.” Her task will be to prevent Ragnarok from taking place by making use of weapons, magic, “and the power of her allies.”

Valkyrie Elysium will be looking to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC somewhere in 2022.

Valkyrie Profile has been missing in action for more than a decade now. The first three installments in the franchise date back to 2000, 2006, and 2009. Valkyrie Elysium will hence be hoping to revive the storied games for future installments.

Square Enix also announced The DioField Chronicle during the new State of Play livestream earlier today. The DioField Chronicle will be centered around real-time tactics for “an epic tale of war and honor.”

Square Enix will be introducing the new Real-Time Tactical Battle (RTTB) system with the game which foregoes the usual grid- and turn-based combat system for a real-time 3D “diorama-style battle scenes.”

The DioField Chronicle will also be looking to release later in 2022 but unlike Valkyrie Elysium, will not be console exclusive to PlayStation. The game is inbound for all major platforms; including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The two announcements come at the heels of Babylon’s Fall which has been marred by critics to be nothing short of a disaster. Square Enix, while still reeling from the unfavorable reception, will need to make sure that both Valkyrie Elysium and The DioField Chronicle redeem the publisher from having anything to do with Babylon’s Fall.