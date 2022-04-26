PlayStation 5 VRR Compatible Games Revealed

Take note that PlayStation 5 will finally receive support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in the coming days, nearly 18 months after the console was launched.

In an official update earlier today, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that it will be rolling out VRR sometime “this week” for the first batch of over two dozen PlayStation 5 games.

Each game mentioned below will receive a patch from its respective developer to enable VRR on PlayStation 5. Expect more games to be patched with time once the first wave is done.

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Sony has explained that all previously released PlayStation 5 games will need to be updated by their respective developers to make use of VRR. However, players can still force VRR on unsupported games that should improve the video quality but may also give “unexpected visual effects” in some games.

In the case of the latter, players will need to wait for the developer to officially patch the game to make it compatible.

VRR works by syncing the refresh rate of a television or monitor with the graphical output of a PlayStation 5 console. It enhances visual performance by reducing screen tearing, frame rate stuttering, and input lag to make games feel smoother and crispier.

Just keep in mind that the final results will possibly carry between the display being used and the game being played. Also, players will need “HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors” such as the 2021 lineup of Sony Bravia-XR-powered television sets that received a VRR firmware update last month.