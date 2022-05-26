Sony expects PlayStation 5 supply shortage to end by 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment has struggled to manufacture and supply enough PlayStation 5 consoles to meet unprecedented demand.

The ongoing chip shortage and global shipping delays in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it nearly impossible to find a PlayStation 5 console at either a retailer or an online store.

According to a PlayStation game and network presentation (via @Zuby_Tech) earlier today, Sony has already taken mitigation measures such as “sourcing multiple suppliers for greater agility in unstable market conditions” and conducting “logistical negotiations to maintain optimal PlayStation 5 delivery routes” to alleviate short-term inventory and logistical risks.

Sony notes that solving the supply issue is “a top priority” but will likely take another couple of years to completely subside.

Sony sold fewer PlayStation 5 units than projected in year two and hence fell short of outselling PlayStation 4 for the same period. The company expects to close the gap in year three before finally overtaking PlayStation 4 in year four and onwards.

The new projections suggest that Sony expects its supply shortages to ease by 2023 and complete end by 2024. The projection falls in line with analysts who recently predicted the global semiconductor shortage to ease by early 2023. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan also made it clear last year that global supply chain issues will continue to be a challenge throughout 2022.

Since its launch, nearly 1,000 PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold every minute in North America, according to Sony. In comparison, only six PlayStation 4 consoles were being sold every minute in North America during the same stage in the product lifecycle.

The astonishing shelf life of a PlayStation 5 console should add more clarity to the growing demand Sony is trying to meet.