Sony Reduces Playstation 5 Supply Expectations As Difficulties Continue

Ever since the Playstation 5 came out last year, the console’s growth has been hamstrung by a lack of available units, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic hampering production and partly due to the actions of scalpers. Now, Sony has reduced the Playstation 5 supply expectations for the rest of this fiscal year.

The Playstation 5 has still sold very well, with many stores having difficulty keeping them on the shelves. However, the pandemic, which is now in its second year, has caused the price of many components to go up as shipping and supply issues continue.

Another big issue, as said at the top of this article, was the sheer amount of scalpers and bots buying up every console they can and selling them for a drastic markup online. While the backlash for this has been against the scalpers and not Playstation, it still hinders the ability of many fans to buy a console.

Originally, Sony’s Playstation 5 supply expectations came to 16 million. However, with the ongoing pandemic and all of the other factors hindering sales, the supply expectations were adjusted to 14.8 million. Still a huge number, but also a significant drop.

Sony isn’t the only one facing supply issues, either. Nintendo also recently announced that its own supply expectations would be dropping by roughly twenty percent for similar supply reasons, though the Switch’s issues have been mitigated due to the console releasing in 2017.

In the meantime, going back to the Playstation 5, Sony and its actions in regards to the Playstation 5 supply expectations simply means that people who want the console will need to wait even longer before they can get one, unless they’re one of the lucky few that have managed to get a console legitimately.

Until the supply issues are solved and the pandemic finally peters out, getting a Playstation 5 is more a matter of timing and luck than money.