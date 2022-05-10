Playground’s Already Working On Forza Horizon 6

It appears that developer Playground Games has already begun working on a new Forza Horizon 6 game, roughly six months after being done with Forza Horizon 5.

According to a new job listing (via XGP) spotted earlier today, Playground Games seeks a level designer to create “fun, playable gameplay experiences” for the “next triple-a title” in the Forza Horizon franchise. The wording makes it clear that the vacancy is for Forza Horizon 6 and not for the post-release content roadmap of the current Forza Horizon 5 installment.

Forza Horizon 5 was released last November to critical acclaim. It saw more than 4.5 million players at release and more than 10 million players in its first week before passing 15 million players after the first two months, a feat that took Forza Horizon 4 more than a year to achieve.

Forza Horizon 5 became the biggest-ever launch for an Xbox Game Studios game last year, thanks to its availability on Xbox Game Pass and cross-play functionality between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It goes without saying that Playground Games will be looking to ramp up development to make Forza Horizon 6 even more technically impressive. There is a possibility that the developer might consider ditching cross-generation support to focus on current-generation only, making Forza Horizon 5 the last installment in the franchise to grace Xbox One.

Elsewhere, Playground Games also continues to work on the new Fable game. The upcoming reboot will run on an improved version of the in-house ForzaTech engine which has so far powered the Forza games. The engine is now being used to power the beautiful open world of Fable with improved ray tracing lighting and reflections, and toolsets worthy to craft a triple-a role-playing game.

Forza Horizon 6 will likely take another three or four years to release. Fable, however, will apparently be taking a lot more time, especially when a former combat designer confirmed a couple of months back that the scale of the game is on unprecedented levels.