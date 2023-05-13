In our PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Weapons Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about different weapons.

This weapons guide will discuss things like available attachments, types of weapons in the game, different stats, and rarity of the weapons featured in the game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Weapons

Below is a list of all the guns available to use in PUBG along with their attachments.

Pistols

P92

This 9mm pistol has the highest rate of fire in the pistol category. It’s a fairly common weapon that uses Suppressor, Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, and Ext. Quickdraw Magazine.

P1911

This .45 ACP pistol boasts pretty decent damage output and rate of fire but lacks when it comes to effective range. It’s a fairly common weapon that uses Suppressor, Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, and Ext. Quickdraw Magazine.

R1895

This 7.62mm revolver has the highest base damage output in the category but lacks when it comes to rate of fire. It’s an uncommon weapon that only uses Suppressor.

P18C

This is an auto fire pistols with an extended magazine and does a lot of damage to as it packs some punch. This pistol is a good weapon for clearing out areas and buildings.

R45

The revolver has one less round than the R1895, but reloads with a speedloader instead of loading individual rounds, greatly reducing reload time. It also uses the common .45 Ammo instead of 7.62mm rounds.

Skorpion

A machine pistol that occupies the sidearm slot, the Skorpion is very controllable for such a weapon, even when fired in full auto. With a 20 round magazine as standard and capable of being increased to 40.

Deagle

The Deagle is a high damage up-close-and-personal weapon, but with the Laser Sight attached it can have a boost to its hipfire accuracy.

Shotguns

S1897

This 12 Gauge shotgun has an immense damage output that is perfect for clearing out tight areas. It’s a fairly common weapon that uses Choke and Bullet Loops. Thanks to the Choke, you can use the weapon for medium-ranged engagements.

S686

This 12 Gauge shotgun also boasts an incredible amount of damage but can only take 2 shells at a time. This lack of rate of fire is countered by its good enough range and accuracy. It’s a fairly common weapon that uses Choke and Bullet Loops.

S12K

This 12 Gauge semi-automatic shotgun boasts an incredible damage output and rate of fire. There are several attachments that you can use with this uncommon weapon.

These attachments are Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, Ext. Quickdraw Magazine, Suppressor, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

Sawed-off

The shotgun has a higher spread due to the short barrel. It has two barrels, side-by-side, and as such can hold two rounds.

DBS

The shotgun can hold up to 14 shells of 12 Gauge lethality, it has by far the largest damage potential of any shotgun available in the game. Although, reloading that many shells will take an obscene amount of time.

Assault Rifles

M16A4

You can use this assault rifle in both semi-automatic and burst-mode. It’s an uncommon weapon that can use a large number of attachments including Suppressor, Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, Ext. Quickdraw Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

M416

This assault is one of the most versatile in the game. It not only has an incredible range but also low recoil. If you can, definitely try to get your hands on this weapon.

It’s an uncommon weapon that can use M416 Tactical Stock, Angled Foregrip, Vertical Foregrip, Suppressor, Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, Ext. Quickdraw Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope as attachments.

Scar-L

This is another versatile assault rifle that you can use in the game. However, it’s a fairly uncommon weapon that uses the following attachments: Suppressor, Angled Grip, Vertical Grip, Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, Ext. Quickdraw Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

AKM

The assault rifle has the highest single shot damage among all the other assault rifles and serves excellent headshots. Definitely not good for medium range but if opponent isn’t wearing a level three helmet then only two shots and taje down the enemy.

Groza

This assault rifle has a high rate of fire but an abysmal reload time of 3 seconds when performing a dry reload is the weapon’s drawback. Quickdraw magazines can help mitigate the long reload time.

AUG A3

The rifle is found in air drops only and has exceptional handling and high muzzle velocity. The weapon’s draw is the reload time with a tactical reload alone having a duration of 3 seconds but of course, quickdraw magazines are very helpful.

QBZ95

The weapon is exclusive to Sanhok and has an AR that uses 5.56mm rounds. It can hold 30 rounds per magazine, and can be extended to 40 rounds.

Beryl M762

The weapon’s base damage per shot is slightly lower than the other 7.62mm assault rifles, allowing its overall damage per second to be significantly higher than the comparable AKM. Beryl M762 uses 7.62mm ammunition and can load up to 30 rounds.

Mk47 Mutant

MK47 Mutant is an AR weapon using 7.62mm bullets and has a 20 round capacity, which can be upgraded to 30 rounds with an extended magazine.

G36C

G36C is chambered for 5.56mm ammo, it can load 30 bullets and 40 with an Extended Magazine. G36C has a lower and upper rail for attachments, but cannot attach a stock.

SMGs

Micro UZI

This automatic SMG has incredibly high rate of fire and can shred through anyone in its path. It’s a fairly common weapon that can use Stock, Suppressor, Extended Mag, Quickdraw Mag, Ext. Quickdraw Mag, Compensator, and Flash Hider as attachments.

UMP9

This SMG has overall low damage output but makes up for it with increased rate of fire and effective range. It’s a fairly common weapon that can use Suppressor, Angled foregrip, Vertical Foregrip, Extended Magazine, Quickdraw Magazine, Ext. Quickdraw Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, and 4x Scope as attachments.

Tommy Gun

This incredibly potent SMG has the highest rate of fire among all the weapons in the game. It can only be acquired as an airdrop and uses Suppressor, Compensator, and Flash Hider as attachments.

Vector

Vector only has a 13 bullets capacity in its magazine so using an extended magazine with the SMG would be a wise choice unless you are really good at taking shots and can clear the area in those 13 shots. Since it is a close range weapon, refrain from using it in open areas.

PP-19 Bizon

The weapon, in full-auto, is best suited for quick and accurate sparring in close-range. The SMG doesn’t support magazine upgrades or lower rail attachments but has high firing stability built-in, which allows for low recoil even without a grip.

MP5K

The weapon has high rate of fire at 900 RPM with reasonably easy to control recoil. It accommodates all attachment slots to allow for a tactical stock, different types of magazines, muzzles attachments, grips, and the laser sight and of course scopes.

LMGs

M249

This weapon can shred through vehicles within the blink of an eye. The weapon can only be acquired as an airdrop and can use Suppressor, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope as attachments.

DP-28

The machine gun has distinctive 47-round pan magazine strikes a balance between the firepower of a full-power cartridge with the support capability of a machine gun. It has a slow rate of fire means that its relatively strong recoil is somewhat manageable.

Sniper Rifles

Karabiner 98 Kurz

This rare sniper rifle allows you to score one-shot kill even with Level 1-2 helmets. You can use the following attachments with this weapon: Suppressor, Bullet Loops, Cheek Pad, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

M24

This sniper rifle has increased range and accuracy as compared to 98 Kurz but can only be acquired from airdrops.

You can use the following attachments with this weapon: Suppressor, Cheek Pad, Extended Magazine, Quick Eject Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

AWM

This sniper rifle has the most range in the game and has pretty high values for accuracy and damage as well. It can only be acquired via airdrops and can use the following attachments: Suppressor, Cheek Pad, Extended Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

SKS

This is a pretty well-rounded sniper rifle that can also be used at mid-range. It’s a rare weapon and can also be acquired via airdrops.

You can use the following attachments with this weapon: Angled Foregrip, Vertical Foregrip, SKS Tactical Stock, Extended Magazine, Quick Eject Magazine, Compensator, Flash Hider, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

Mini 14

An amazing tier one, long range weapon that does damage with a good scope and has a rapid fire rate. Does not has high damage but you can take down the opponent is a number of shots.

Winchester Model 1894

The rifle is a starting medium to long range rifle that uses .45 ACP rounds. It is a guaranteed knock down in case of a head shot, when the victim does not have a level 2 helmet or higher.

Mosin Nagant

The Mosin-Nagant is a Kar98k having stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound.

Unique Weapons

Crossbow

Using the crossbow, you can score one-hit kills, provided that your target doesn’t have a helmet. It’s a pretty common weapon that can use the following attachments: Quiver, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, and 15x Scope.

Lastly, there are some melee weapon including sickle, crowbar, pan, and machete. These weapons don’t deal a whole lot of damage.

Sickle

A sickle is a highly effective melee weapon against unarmed opponents and is relatively easy to find. The weapon consists of a long wooden rod with a sharp metal part on it.

Machete

The tapanga machete is capable of taking a person without armor down in one hit. It is a long and sharp metal object with a wooden handle used in game as a melee weapon that is exclusively useful against unarmed and unarmored opponents.

Pan

The pan is capable of killing an unarmored opponent in two hits on the body or one hit to the head. The pan will also block bullets and shots from all ranged weapons in the game. It is purposely built for cooking up hate for your enemies.