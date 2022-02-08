PlatinumGames CEO Wants To Focus On Live Service Games

PlatinumGames, developer of Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, has found a new development direction for its upcoming projects.

Speaking with Famitsu magazine (via VGC) in a recent interview, co-founder and newly appointed chief Atsushi Inaba expressed a desire to create games that are “different” from the current PlatinumGames portfolio.

Inaba continued that there will now be a larger focus on creating games which “can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.” The suggestion being a live service approach which goes in contrast to “one-off” single-player games like the upcoming Bayonetta 3 as well as past PlatinumGames releases.

Inaba teased that the in-development Project G.G. will be part of that new design change, but refrained from sharing any more details.

“Project G.G. is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time,” said Inaba.

“The projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now.”

Inaba took over as the new PlatinumGames CEO last month. Kenichi Sato, the previous chief, handed over the mantle of leadership to Inaba by stating that the studio needs to “accelerate [its] efforts to create new games.”

Babylon’s Fall, an action role-playing hack-and-slash, will released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC next month. Bayonetta 3, the next entry in the hair-raising franchise will grace Nintendo Switch somewhere in 2022 unless there are further delays.