PlatinumGames’ Open To Acquisition Offers Which Guarantee Freedom

PlatinumGames will entertain all acquisition offers going forward under its new leadership as long as its creative freedom is not taken away.

“The most important thing for us is to have the freedom to make the games that we want to make,” co-founder and newly appointed chief Atsushi Inaba told VGC when asked if PlatinumGames will be open to acquisition offers.

“What I hear about the recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft is going to start micromanaging Activision to where they take away all their freedom… I don’t think it’s going to be a relationship like that.”

Inaba expects Activision Blizzard to “continue doing what they do best” once its acquisition concludes. “That’s also what’s most important to us at the end of the day, whatever form that takes for us and our company. So I would not turn anything down, as long as our freedom was still respected.”

PlatinumGames recently expressed a wish to work with Microsoft once again by resurrecting its cancelled Scalebound project, which however should not be taken as a desire to become part of the Xbox family.

Last week, Inaba pointed out that PlatinumGames will be switching to a new development direction for its upcoming projects. The developer will now be placing a larger focus on live service in order to create games which “can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.” The new direction goes in contrast to its usual “one-off” single-player games like Bayonetta.

PlatinumGames is currently working on Babylon’s Fall, Bayonetta 3, and the mysterious Project G.G. which has been confirmed to follow the new live service approach.

Babylon’s Fall, an action role-playing hack-and-slash, will released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC next month. Bayonetta 3, the next entry in the hair-raising franchise will grace Nintendo Switch somewhere in 2022 unless there are further delays.