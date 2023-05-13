Planet Zoo Keepers Not Refilling Food Fix

Planet Zoo is available to everyone and all players are currently busy in bringing their own creativity for their zoos. Recently, a bug has been bothering a significant amount of Planet Zoo players where the feeder or keeper will not refill the food in an animal’s habitat. Here is what you can try to fix this Planet Zoo bug.

Planet Zoo Keepers Not Refilling Food

In the recent patch, Keepers have been updated and they will become tired after performing too much work. This can result in your animals not getting proper food.

Have the Keepers lay it off a bit at the Staff Centre every now and then to avoid this occurrence.

Relocate Food and Water Bowls

If your food and water aren’t being re-filled automatically, try moving them around the habitat, or just pick them up and place them again. Hopefully, the zookeeper will return to the habitat and feed the animals.

Check that each individual habitat has their own keepers assigned to them. A good idea would be to build a cabin for zookeepers so that they may get to their assigned locations faster.

Keepers prepare the amount of food needed for each habitat and they will go ahead and fill the Enrichment Feeders before the Standard Feeders.

If your prepared food (All of it) is in the Enrichment Feeders, Standard Feeders will not get any.

Go ahead and remove Feeder Enrichment Toys from their respective habitats and the zoo-keepers will return to filling your Standard Feeders.

Send Animals to Change Center

If nothing is working, then to prevent your animals from dying of starvation, send them to the Change Center where they will be automatically fed.

It’s a temporary solution and hopefully something you can use until this issue is fixed by a future patch.

Hopefully some of these solutions help you out in taking care of your problem one way or the other.

Some people have reported the bug to be fixed and if you start a new Planet Zoo game, you will not have to encounter the issue; so if you are willing to go down that route, that works too