Planet Zoo Controls and Keyboard Shortcuts List

Planet Zoo is all about building your park as efficiently and beautifully as possible. Constructing your park can be a little tedious if you do not know how to approach the building process. We will lay out all the the Planet Zoo shortcut keys for you so you can considerably speed up your process by memorizing these controls. We will be covering every key from the most common one to the ones that might be unknown to you.

Planet Zoo Controls and Keyboard Shortcuts

Below are all the default keybinds you can use in Planet Zoo to make your job of customizing the zoo easier.

Controls Function LMB Select Esc Cancel Mouse Movement Move Camera Scroll Wheel Zoom Camera MMB Rotate Camera Ctrl + Z Undo Ctrl + Y Redo E Raise Camera Q Lower Camera F1 Help Menu ESC Menu P Pause Time Ctrl + D Duplicate G (F12 if on Steam) Hide your HUD Delete Delete Object O Change Simulation Speed Z Rotate 90 degrees X Toggle Advanced Move or Rotation U Raise Road J Lower Road R Edit Grouped Pieces M Move Object

With this little coverage of every keyboard shortcut, hopefully, you will be utilizing your valuable time in Planet Zoo effectively as well as efficiently. Utilize every shortcut key while building and you’ll find yourself satisfied with how fast you achieve results