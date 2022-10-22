A Plague Tale: Requiem Windmill Puzzle Solution

While playing A Plague Tale: Requiem, players will face quite an interesting and unique puzzle in chapter 9. This complicated puzzle involves exploring a mysterious island having four large windmills. This guide will help you solve the Windmill Puzzle of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to solve the Windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Windmill puzzle is regarded as a bit trickier than anything else that can be found in the game but the end reward of a secret armor makes all that hassle worth it.

There are a total of 4 windmills to deal with in order to complete the Windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale Requiem. Each of them is marked with a number I, II, III, or IV just above the door. The right combination of active windmills will solve the puzzle.

Windmills I and II need to be disabled while III and IV need to be active for the puzzle’s solution. With that in mind, follow the steps below

Windmill I

Head towards Windmill I, and open the entrance door. There’s a braking mechanism on an elevated platform. Interact with it and apply the brakes.

Windmill II

Go to Windmill II. There’s a rope attached to some barrels and crates blocking the entrance. Pull down the rope and it will clear the entrance.

Climb up on the crate and enter the building. It has the same mechanism, just interact with it, and apply the braking mechanism.

Windmill III

Windmill III is already on and to solve the puzzle it should be on. So there’s no need to interact with it.

Windmill IV

Head towards windmill IV. There’s a cart outside. Crawl under it and climb up the ladder in front, leading to an elevated platform.

There is a small window. Use the sling to hit and smash the lock through the window.

Now enter the windmill through the door. Disable the brakes and it will activate the windmill. As you activate the fourth windmill, you will hear a loud rumbling sound like an earthquake and the characters will start discussing it.

Now move around and you will find arches in between windmills II and III. Walk underneath these arches. They will lead you to a hole in the ground with a ladder inside. Climb down the ladder.

At the bottom, there are a couple of things and tools you can interact with that are hidden by the smugglers. There’s a passage leading to a tunnel followed by some strange stairs. Just follow the path and it will lead you to a place where you can find a Bracer.

This Bracer is not just a cosmetics item rather it will help Amicia recover faster from enemy attacks. It doesn’t make her invulnerable rather aids in close-range engaging and in fighting multiple opponents at the same time.