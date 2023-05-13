Pillars of Eternity Monk Class Guide – Stats, Spells, Abilities and Talents

The Monk Class in Pillars of Eternity specializes in Striking, Defense, and Control. Monks easily withstand damage and are capable of direct acquired damage to power up their abilities. They are powered by Wounds, but some of them rely on Per Encounter or Per Rest use.

Pillars of Eternity Monk Class

Below is everything you need to know about this class such as Wounds, Talents, and more:

Beginning Stats

Starting Ability – Transcendent Suffering

An unarmed Monk delivers highly powerful strikes.

Starting Ability – Wounds

Monks keep on absorbing damage and channel it to power up their special abilities.

Endurance – 42 + 14 per Level

Health – 6 x Endurance

Accuracy – 30 + 3 per Level

Deflection – 25

Wounds

Transcendent Suffering 4

Required: Level 10 – Passive

With this ability, Monks gain increased base Unarmed Damage which continues to increase after every 3 Level.

Transcendent Suffering 3

Required: Level 7 – Passive

With this ability, Monks gain increased base Unarmed Damage which continues to increase after every 3 Level.

Flagellant’s Path

Required: Level 11 – Requires 3 Wounds

This ability allows Monk to move towards the targeted enemies within 2m distance, dealing 20-30 Crush Damage and reducing Defenses for 30 seconds vs. Deflection by -10.

Turning Wheel

Required: Level 3 – Passive

This ability allows Monk to add 5% Burn Damage to Melee Damage per Wound.

Rooting Pain

Required: Level 7 – Passive

This ability allows Monk to create 1.25m shockwave around him or herself which deals 10-15 Crush Damage vs. Fortitude and has a chance to interrupt.

Transcendent Suffering

Required: Level 1 – Passive

With this ability, Monks gain increased base Unarmed Damage which continues to increase after every 3 Level.

Stunning Blows

Required: Level 5 – 2 per encounter and Melee Only

With this ability, Monks Stunned targeted enemies for 3 seconds vs. Fortitude.

Torment’s Reach

Required: Level 1 – Requires 1 Wound and Melee Only

With this ability, Monks deliver +50% additional Crush Damage to the primary target and reduces the Might of secondary targets for 20 seconds.

Swift Strikes

Required: Level 1 – Requires 1 Wound

This ability grants Monks with x1.4 Attack Speed for 10 seconds.

Force of Anguish

Required: Level 3 – Requires 2 Wounds and Melee Only

This ability allows Monks to knock back their primary target 7.0m vs. Fortitude before ending up Prone for 10 seconds.

Clarity of Agony

Required: Level 5 – 2 per rest

This ability allows Monk to reduce duration of incoming effects by x0.5 for 10 seconds.

Enervating Blows

Required: Level 9 – Passive

This ability leaves enemies with -2 Might, -2 Constitution, -2 Move Speed, -20 Fortitude, -20 Will, Weakened for 15 seconds.

Crucible of Suffering

Required: Level 7 – Passive

This ability allows Monk to gain +10 Fortitude, +10 Reflex, +10 Will for 20 seconds.

Long Stride

Required: Level 3 – Passive

This ability allows Monk to gain +2 Move Speed during combat.

Transcendent Suffering 2

Required: Level 4 – Passive

With this ability, Monks gain increased base Unarmed Damage which continues to increase after every 3 Level.

Duality of Mortal Presence – Deflection

Required: Level 7 – Modal

With this ability, Monk gains +8 Deflection against all attacks.

Talents

Duality of Mortal Presence

This allows players to acquire +8 Deflection.

Grants Duality of Mortal Presence – Other Def.

This allows players to acquire +8 All Defenses except Deflection.

Lesser Wounds

This allows Monk to gain Wounds at a much faster rate.

Lightning Strikes

This allows Monk to modify Swift Strikes and gain additional Shock Damage.

Mortification of the Soul

This allows Monk to inflict damage on him or herself and gain Wounds quickly.

If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below.