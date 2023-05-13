Pillars of Eternity Druid Class Guide – Stats, Spells, Talents and Abilities



Druid Class is primarily concerned with crowd controlling and striking.

For more help on Pillars of Eternity, read our Cipher Class Guide, Chanter Class Guide and Barbarian Class Guide.

Pillars of Eternity Druid Class

Druids have a range of area-of-effect spells, healing spells, support spells, and many more. Characters belonging to Druid Class are animagi, meaning that they can transform into animals at will and deal damage to single targets.

Characters belonging to Druid are highly-offensive with a handful of healing and support spells to assist their allies. Following is everything you need to know about Druid Class:

Beginning Stats

Endurance – 36+ 12/level

Health – 4x Endurance

Accuracy – 20 + 3/Level

Deflection –20

Skill Bonus – Lore +1 Survival +2

Starting Abilities – Spiritshift

Special Abilities

Spiritshift

Spiritshift allows a Druid to transform itself into a half-beast and gaining its powers and abilities. Each Druid starts with limited number of beasts to transform into, but players can find more in game’s world.

Finally, a Druid continues to stay in beast form until a player cancels it or a battle ends – 3/rest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wildstrike

Unlocked at Level 1, Wildstrike allows a Druid to add a different type of damage (Slash, Pierce, Shock, Freeze, Corrode, Crush, or Burn) to their attacks.

Level 1 Druid Spells

Druid Bear Terrifying Roar

Available At: Level 1

This Frightens all enemies within 3.0m area-of-effect for 10 seconds.

Spiritshift Wolf

Available At: Level 1

This allows Druid to transform into a wolf gaining new attacks and staggering enemies.

Knock Down

This deals little damage, but pushes enemies back to 0.1m and Prone them for 3 seconds.

Spiritshift Boar

Available At: Level 1

This allows Druid to temporarily transform into a boar, regain Endurance, and gain increased damage over time.

Druid Boar Regeneration

This further reinforces the effects of Spiritshift Boar by constantly regenerating Endurance at a normal rate.

Spiritshift Cat

Available At: Level 1

This allows Druid to transform into a cat and gain increased fast attacks.

Cat Flurry Attack

This further increases the effects of Spiritshift Cat by increasing Attack Speed by x1.33 for 10 seconds.

Spiritshift Stag

Available At: Level 1

This allows Druid to transform into Stag, allowing him or her to gain High Defense and Melee Carnage Attack.

Druid Stag Carnage

When in Stag form, this allows a Druid to deal 1-6 Slash Damage within the area-of-effect.

Talents

Wildstrike Burn

This allows Druid to automatically inflict Burn Damage when transforming into a beast.

Wildstrike Corrode

This allows Druid to automatically inflict Corrode Damage when transforming into a beast.

Wildstrike Shock

This allows Druid to automatically inflict Shock Damage when transforming into a beast.

Wildstrike Freeze

This allows Druid to automatically inflict Freeze Damage when transforming into a beast.

Greater Wildstrike Burn

This further reinforces Wildstrike by increasing the overall damage output.

Greater Wildstrike Freeze

This further reinforces Wildstrike by increasing the overall damage output.

Greater Wildstrike Corrode

This further reinforces Wildstrike by increasing the overall damage output.

Greater Wildstrike Shock

This further reinforces Wildstrike by increasing the overall damage output.

Spells

Level 1 Spells

Winter Wind

This spell summons a deadly wind which pushes all nearby enemies into area-of-effect dealing Freeze Damage.

Charm Beast

This creates a 1.25m area-of-effect which Charms every enemy inside for 30 seconds.

Nature’s Vigor

This spell increases Endurance by +32 for 12 seconds and also increases Max Endurance of the party members.

Talons’ Reach

This spell summons a couple of sharp talons which deals Slash Damage to all enemies within 1.25m area-of-effect.

Dancing Bolts

With this spell, Druid summons bolt of lightning in the field that deal Shock Damage to all enemies within 3.0m area-of-effect.

Nature’s Mark

Enemies within 2.5m area-of-effect get decreased Deflection, Reflex, and also shine to become easier targets.

Sunbeam

This spell inflicts Burn Damage to all enemies within 1.25m area-of-effect.

Tanglefoot

Magical vines trap enemies inside a 5.0m area-of-effect which leave enemies Hobbled for 20 seconds.

Vile Thorns

Magical vines trap enemies dealing Pierce Damage and Sickening all enemies within the area-of-effect.

Level 2 Spells

Blizzard

Enemies caught in the 2.5m area-of-effect take Freeze Damage and decreased Attack Speed.

Firebrand

This summons a powerful fiery sword in the hands of the caster which inflict Burn Damage to enemies for 30 seconds.

Hold Beasts

This spell creates a 1.25m area-of-effect which Paralyzes most of the enemies for 7 seconds.

Woodskin

All allies within 1.25m area-of-effect get increased Damage Reduction to Pierce Damage, Shock Damage, and Burn Damage for 15 seconds.

Burst of Summer Flame

Any enemies caught within the 1.25m area-of-effect take 20-30 Burn Damage.

Conjure Lesser Blight

This allows the caster to summon one of Small Rain Blight, Small Wind Blight, Small Earth Blight, or Small Flame Blight.

Taste of the Hunt

This spell grants added Raw Damage to the caster’s primary weapon and regenerates Endurance with every hit.

Insect Swarm

This area-of-effect summons a horde of aggressive insects which deal Raw Damage over time and reduce Concentration of enemies within 1.25m.

Autumn’s Decay

This spell deals 20 Corrode Damage to all enemies within 5.0m area-of-effect.

Level 3 Spells

Stag’s Horn

This spells summons a large stag into the area which deals Pierce Damage, decreased Deflection and Reflex.

Returning Storm

Any enemy stuck within the 5.0m area-of-effect is Stunned and takes Shock Damage for 3 seconds.

Spreading Plague

This spells leaves primary targeted enemy Hobbled and Weakened for 15 seconds before moving to the other enemies.

Infestation of Maggots

Any enemy stuck in the 1.25m area-of-effect is infested by insects which deal Raw Damage over time and reduce the Endurance.

Twin Stones

This spell summons a couple of large boulders in the battlefield which deals Crush Damage to any enemy within their path and explode to deal Pierce Damage to all nearby enemies.

Nature’s Balm

Any ally standing on the 1.25m area-of-effect gains +50 Endurance over 15 seconds for 15 seconds.

Purge of Toxins

This spell purifies any ally from the effects of a Poison attack and increases Defense against Disease for 30 seconds.

Beetle Shell

This fixes an ally in his or her location for 30 seconds and negates all kinds of damage for the duration.

Level 4 Spells

Conjure Blight

This spells allows the caster to summon one of Rain Blight, Wind Blight, Earth Blight, or Flame Blight.

Overwhelming Wave

This spell conjures up a powerful wave of running water which deals Crush Damage and may stun enemies in its path.

Wicked Briars

This spell conjures up magical vines from the land which leaves stuck enemies Hobbled and deals Pierce Damage for 3 seconds.

Moonwell

An ally standing in the 2.5m area-of-effect gains +80 Endurance and minor bonuses to all Defenses.

Boiling Spray

This spell creates a 3.0m cone which deals Burn Damage any enemy in its path.

Hail Storm

This spell conjures up an icy storm which deals Crush Damage and Freeze Damage to enemies within 5.0m area-of-effect.

Calling the World’s Maw

This spells conjures up a jagged rock from underneath the ground which deals Pierce Damage to enemies within 2.5m area-of-effect.

Level 5 Spells

Embrace the Earth-Talon

This spells conjures up a jagged rock from underneath the ground which deals Pierce Damage to enemies within 1.25m area-of-effect.

Cleansing Wind

This spell regenerates the Endurance of allies and knocks enemies backward.

Relentless Storm

This is another area-of-effect spell which deals enemies within 5.0m area-of-effect with Shock Damage and stuns them.

Plague of Insects

This spell conjures up a large swarm of insects which deals Raw Damage to enemies and reduces their Concentration and Sickens them for 30 seconds.

Wall of Thorns

This spell creates a 20m wall which deals Pierce Damage to enemies and also contains a Poison effect which Weakens enemies.

Nature’s Terror

This spell calls upon a deadly storm which deals Shock Damage and Terrifies enemies within 1.25m area-of-effect.

Firebug

This spell conjures up a large fiery ball which jumps from one enemy to another 8 times while inflicting Burn Damage.

If there is anything else you would like us to know, make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below.