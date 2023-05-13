The Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Spells Guide details all the characteristics and uses of the spells in Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire. The skills are divided according to the player level that they unlock at. Knowing how to cast spells is vital to the combat of Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire.

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Spells

The classes of Druid, Mage, and Priest can only cast spells or abilities in the game. In addition to their normal attacks, they can use the power of magic to perform unique and special moves.

Most of the spells are class-specific but some show intersection or are common to more than 1 class. You can also make a multiclass character that will allow you to choose between abilities of each class. Below you will find a list of spells divided according to the player level.

Level 1

Arkemyr’s Dazzling Lights

The spell will reduce the Will of the enemy by 10 points for 9 seconds. Additionally, the enemy will remain Dazed for 9 seconds. The spell takes 3 seconds to cast and its cooldown time is 4 seconds. It has a range of 10 m and affects all enemies within a 1.5 m radius.

Chill Fog

A frost attack, it will deal Freeze damage over a period of 15 seconds. The spell also Blinds the enemy for 9 seconds. Chill Fog takes 4.5 seconds to cast and cooldown time is 3 seconds. It has a range of 10 m and affects all enemies within a 2.5 m radius.

Concelhaut’s Parasitic Staff

The spell summons a Concelhaut’s Parasitic Quarterstaff that can deal significant damage to the enemy. It requires a time of 5 seconds to cast and the Staff remains in the hand of the player for 45 seconds.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Eldritch Aim

The wizard will receive the boost of Awareness for 10 seconds. This enchanting spell takes 3 seconds to cast.

Ghost Blades

The wizard will be able to summon blades that deal slash and piercing damage (up to 9 points) to the enemy. The opponent will also remained Hobbled for 11 seconds. The spell requires 3 seconds to cast with a cooldown time of 4 seconds. The spell is effective from a range of 5m.

Kalakoth’s Sunless Grasp

The spell will deal 14-20 Freeze damage for a time of 15 seconds. Moreover, it will also reduce the accuracy of enemy’s attacks by 10 points. It will also pierce about 9 points into the enemy’s armor. The spell takes 3 seconds to cast with a cooldown period of 4 seconds.

Slicken

Slows down the enemy by casting an oily substance that causes all foes to Prone for 12 seconds in a 2.5 m radius. A time of 4.5 seconds is required for casting the spell with a cooldown time of 3 seconds. Effective range is 10 m. Note; the spell can be interrupted upon a hit.

Fan of Flames

Deals 24-33 Burn damage from a range of 5 m, along with 7 points of penetration. Can be countered by water or frost attacks and critical strikes. Time period of 3 seconds is required for casting and 4 seconds for recovering time.

Jolting Touch

Deals an initial shock damage of 16-27 points but reduces by 12-20 on each subsequent enemy the shock hits. The spell is interrupted upon critical strike. Effective range is 2 meters. The time required for casting is 3 seconds with a cooldown time of 4 seconds.

Minoletta’s Minor Missiles

Sends out 3 projectiles which deal Crush or Corrode damage of about 4-5 points with an effective range of 15 m. Time required for casting spell is 0.5 seconds and recovery time is 4 sec. Spell is interrupted upon a hit.

Fleet Feet

Allows the caster to gain incredible speed through the ‘Nimble’ stat boost for 30 seconds. Disengagement Defense also goes up by 20 points. A time period of 0.4 seconds is required for casting the spell.

Thrust of Tattered Veils: The attack will pierce through enemy’s armor dealing 10-18 points of damage. Casted from an effective range of 10 m with a time of 0.5 seconds. Cooldown time is 4 seconds and the spell can be interrupted upon hit from an enemy.

Wizard’s Double

The spell will create a duplicate copy of the original caster that will cause Deflection of hits to go up by 40 points. Time period of 0.4 sec is required for casting.

Spirit Shield

Forms a shield around the caster boosting armor rating by 3 points. Concentration is also increased for 45 seconds. A time of 0.4 seconds is required for casting the spell.

Level 2 Spells

Bewildering Spectacle

Casting the spell confuses the enemy for 15 seconds by visual hallucinations. The spell is effective from a range of 10 m and will affect enemies in a 1.5 m radius. Casting time is 3 seconds while a cooldown time of 4 seconds is required.

Bulwark Against the Elements

The spell will increase Armor Rating by 5 seconds resisting Burn, Freeze, Shock and Corrode damage for 60 seconds. Time period of 0.4 seconds is required for casting the spell.

Combusting Wounds

Upon successful hit, enemy will experience 4 points of Burn damage per 3 sec for 6 sec. Casting time is 3 sec while recovering time is 4 sec. An effective range of 10 m is required and enemies are effected in a 1.5 m radius. Water and Frost attacks will nullify the effects of the spell.

Curse of Blackened Sight

Enemies within a 1.5 m radius are blinded for 20 seconds. Both casting and recovery time is 3 sec.

Fetid Caress

The target enemy will be paralyzed for 10 sec while all nearby enemies within a 1.5 m radius will be sickened for 15 sec. An effective range of 5 m is required and casting time of 4.5 sec is needed. Cooldown time is 3 sec.

Merciless Gaze

Your chances of performing a critical hit goes up by 15% for 45 sec. The casting time of 3 sec is required.

Ray of Fire

For a duration of 10 sec, you deal 5-9 points of Burn damage to the enemy. Casting time of 4.5 sec is required while the spell has a cooldown period of 3 sec. An effective range would be 5 m. The spell can be countered by water or frost attacks.

Concelhaut’s Corrosive Siphon

Reduces HP of an enemy by dealing 8 points of Corrode damage per 3 sec for 10 sec. The time required for casting the spell is 3 sec while cooldown time is 4 sec. Maximum of 5 m of the range required for the spell to be effective. Enemies within a 1.5 m radius will be affected by the spell.

Rolling Flame

Will deal 25-36 Burn damage to the enemy as well as causing them to Prone. The attack will bounce off 2 enemies max and will affect enemies in a straight line of 20 m. Each bounce will cause the attack to lose 20% of its damage properties. Casting time of 4.5 sec is required while recovery time is 3 sec. The spell can be interrupted by a hit.

Infuse With Vital Essence

Boosts Fit and Smart Inspirations for 45 sec. Casting time required is 0.4 sec.

Mirrored Image

A duplicate copy of the caster is formed which increases Deflection of attacks by 30 points for 60 sec. Casting time of 0.4 sec is required. Do note that the deflection properties are reduced each time a hit is received.

Necrotic Lance

Deals 12 points of Corrode damage per 3 sec for 5 sec. Maximum distance for the spell to be cast is 10 m and time required is 4.5 sec. Cooldown time is 3 sec. The spell is interrupted by a critical hit.

Binding Web

Causing Immobility to enemies within 2.5 m radius for 6 sec. Casting time is 0.5 sec and 4.5 sec are required for the spell to be reused. Maximum of 10 m required for casting the spell.

Level 3

Concelhaut’s Draining Touch

Summons a Concelhaut’s Draining Touch weapon can be used to deal Corrode damage. Casting time of 3 sec required with a cooldown time of 4 sec.

Expose Vulnerabilities

Armor rating for enemy reduced by 2 points and their deflection of attacks is reduced by 10 points for 20 sec. Effective range of 10 m and a radius of 2.5 m is required. Spell will require 4.5 sec to be cast and 3 sec if it is to be used again. The spell is interrupted on a hit received.

Deleterious Alacrity of Motion

Swift Inspiration is gained for 34 sec but health drains over time. 3 points of HP per 3 sec for 30 sec are deducted. Casting time is 0.4 sec.

Ryngrim’s Repulsive Visage

Enemy is both Sickened and Terrified because of the mask the caster now wears thanks to the spell. The duration is 4 sec with the casting time of 3 sec. Cooldown time is 4 sec. Enemies within a 1.5 m radius are affected.

Minoletta’s Bounding Missiles

Spell casts 3 projectile-based missiles that pierce through enemy’s armor and bounces off them until it kills 3 targets total. Around 12 points of damage is dealt to the enemy. The range of 10 m required along with a casting time of 3 sec. Cooldown time of 4 sec required.

Fireball

Deals 37-48 points of Burn damage to enemies within a 2.5 m radius. Maximum range of 8 meters required along with 3 sec of casting time. Cooldown time is 3 sec. The spell can be countered by water or frost attacks or by critical hits.

Noxious Burst

A Corrode damage of 32-43 is dealt to enemies for 10 sec. Additionally, they also become Sickened if they are within a 2.5 m radius of spell. Range of 10 m is required along with a casting time of 4.5 sec. Cooldown time is 3 sec.

Crackling Bolt

The spell will send out a powerful wave of Shock attack for 20 m straight. The attack can bounce up to 4 times from walls and deal 32-43 damage; however, each bounce will deduct the damage potential by 20%. Casting time is 4.5 sec while recovery time is 3 sec. The spell can be interrupted by a critical hit.

Llengrath’s Displaced Image

Caster will deflect attacks by 25 points more, 20 points of reflex are granted, and 50% of Deflected or Reflex attacks are converted to Grazes. A casting time of 0.4 seconds is required.

Arcane Dampener

Beneficial effects are suspended for 15 sec within a 2.5 m radius. Casting time of 3 sec is required and recovery time is 4 sec. Effective range of 10 m required for a spell to be cast.

Kalakoth’s Minor Blights

This spell summons the Kalakoth’s Minor Blights that can be thrown at enemies to cause Burn, Freeze, Corrode or Shock Damage. Casting time of 3 sec is required.

Level 4

Minor Arcane Reflection

Will reflect all enemy attacks for 50 sec. Casting time of 0.4 sec required.

Dimensional Shift

Enemies are stunned for 5 sec through a shock wave that lasts for a second. Casting time is 0.5 sec with cooldown time of 4 sec. Maximum distance from target should be 15 m.

Confusion

Enemies are left Confused for 30 sec as long as they’re in the 2.5 m radius of spell. Casting time for spell is 4.5 sec and cooldown time is 3 sec. Maximum distance from target should not exceed 10 m.

Essential Phantom

This will project a copy of the caster that can cause Shock damage to enemies. The spell lasts for 30 sec within a range of 5 m. Casting time for it is 5 sec while recovery time is 2 sec.

Minoletta’s Concussive Missiles

Sends out 5 missiles that will deal 10-13 damage to all enemies within a 1.5 m radius. The caster should not be more than 10 m away from the target when casting the spell. Casting time of 3 sec required while cooldown time for spell is 4 sec.

Ironskin

Armor rating is increased by 5 points and will be durable for 10 attacks. The casting time required would be 0.4 sec.

Wall of Flame

The spell will deal 4-7 Burn damage in the form of a 20 m high firewall that will remain erect for 30 sec. Maximum distance from target should be 10 m. The casting time should be 6 sec while the cooldown time is 2 sec. Frost or Water attack can counter the move.

Level 5

Malignant Cloud

Raw damage (10-16 points) dealt with enemies because of poison within a 2.5 m radius. The spell lasts for 10 sec. Maximum distance from target should be 10 m. Casting time should be 4.5 sec while recovery time should be 3 sec. The spell could be countered with antitoxins.

Blast of Frost

Will deal Freeze damage of 39-62 points to enemy in a straight line of 5 m. Critical hits will interrupt the move. Casting time is 3 sec while a recovery time of 4 sec is required.

Llengrath’s Safeguard

Defenses increased by 20 points and Armor rating goes up by 5 points for 60 sec. Casting time of 3 sec is required.

Ryngrim’s Enervating Terror

Enemy is Weakened and Terrified for 20 sec as long as they are in a 2.5 m radius. Range should not exceed of 20 m. Casting time required is 3 sec while cooldown time is 4 sec.

Torrent of Flame

Burn damage of 46-63 is dealt onto enemies within a 2.5 m radius. Cast time of 4.5 sec is required and 3 sec required as the cooldown time. The move is countered by water or frost attacks.

Wall of Force

Crush damage of 4-5 is dealt on enemies and they also become hobbled for 20 sec. The damage comes in form of a 20 m high wall. Minimum range is 10 m with a cast time of 6 sec and cooldown time of 4 sec.

Arkemyr’s Wondrous Torment

The enemy’s Intellect, Perception and Resolve stats are reduced by 5 points each for 30 sec in a range of 15 m. Casting time is 3 sec while recovery time is 4 sec.

Call to Slumber

Enemies fall asleep for 10 sec and assume the prone position in a 2.5 m radius. Minimum damage from target should be 10 m and a time period of 3 sec is required for the spell to be cast. Cooldown period of 4 sec exists. The attack is interrupted if a hit is received.

Ninaguath’s Bitter Mooring

The target is immobilized for 3 sec during which 8-10 Freeze damage is dealt for 12 sec. Casting time is 4.5 sec is required from a range of 10 m at most. Cooldown time is 4 sec.

Level 6

Chain Lightning

The attack will send out a Shock projectile that deals 30-50 damage and bounces off of 4 enemies max. Move is interrupted by a critical hit. Casting time is 3 sec while cooldown time is 4 sec.

Ninaguath’s Freezing Pillar

Deals 34-39 Freeze damage in a 2.5 m radius. If the hit is successfully landed, then enemies are hobbled or 3 sec. Casting time is 6 sec while recovery time is 2 sec. Spell is countered by fire attacks.

Citzal’s Martial Power

The spell grants the caster Deflection (+20), Accuracy (+20), Strong, Fit and Quick Inspirations for 30 sec. However, the caster will not be able to cast any other spells during this motion. Casting time is 3 sec.

Gaze of the Adragan

For a 2.5 m radius, Burn damage is dealt and if the hit is successful enemies are paralyzed for 6 sec. Casting time is 3.5 sec, recovering time is 3 sec and maximum range is 8 m.

Minoletta’s Precisely Piercing Burst

No matter the Armor rating of the enemies, all foes are dealt upon with 65-89 damage with this spell. The radius of effect is 2.5 m and casting time is 4.5 sec. Cooldown period is 3 sec. The move can be interrupted by a critical hit.

Arkemyr’s Capricious Hex

Enemies within a 5 m radius will be left Dazed for 10 sec, Sickened for 12 sec and Paralyzed for 6 sec. Maximum distance for casting spell should be 10 m and casting time should be 4.5 sec. Recovering time is 3 sec.

Death Ring

Spreading 5 m in all directions, the spell will deal 39-62 Corrode damage to enemies. The move will take 4.5 sec to be performed with a cooldown time of 4 sec. The spell can be interrupted upon a critical hit.

Arcane Reflection

This allows the caster to form a shield that will Reflect all enemy spells for 60 sec. Casting time of 0.4 sec is required.

This is all we have in our Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Spells Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!