Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Secret Ending Guide – How To Unlock

So you have finished the entire game but you sure you didn’t miss anything? Perhaps a secret ending, an alternative closure to your journey? An end before the actual end? Read below how to access Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Secret Ending.

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Secret Ending

Sure, you can complete the role-playing game at your pace, exploring lands, discovering items and killing enemies. However, what if you could head straight to the end in a matter of minutes? Yes, you heard it right; there is a secret end to the game that you can access early on in the game.

Of course, different choices will lead to multiple endings, but this is about the one that is separate from all and can be encountered quite early. As you come to know from the starting events of the game, the protagonist aims to find and seek answers from the god, Eothas. What if you didn’t even want to pursue that goal? Turns out that is an option.

When you have the conservation with Berath at the beginning of the game, all you have to do is keep against his wishes. Keep declining all the offers and answer negatively to his questions.

This will allow you to completely abandon your goal of searching for Eothas and well, for the credits to roll. That is it, a secret ending achieved within barely some time spent. Go play outside, or just head back in, restart the game and set out on your journey to meet Eothas.

Of course, the secret ending is just for having unlocked all the possible fates in the game. You do not want to miss out on an exciting and long adventure, do you?

This is all we have in our Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Secret Ending Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!