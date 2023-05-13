Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Races Guide – Which Race To Pick

When you first start the game, you may be thinking of which race to choose. Since each race comes with their unique set of skills, characteristics, and bonuses; it could be helpful to check out which will suit your playstyle. Our Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Races Guide will help you choose the right race to pick for your character.

Also, be sure to check out our Multiclass Guide for more information on how you can combat two classes.

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Races

Different cultures and backgrounds affect your character’s intellect, his decisions, and choices in the game. This means, for you as the player, some dialogue options will only be available with certain races. Moreover, each race has a unique boost of stat attached to it. Below find the races that populate Eora in Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire.

Aumaua

These are known for their towering physique and strength. Being significantly taller than the other races, they are found near the oceans. Their appearance and prominent features include unique skin colors, patterns, and semi-webbed feet/hands.

Choosing this race will grant you a boost of +2 points in the Might attribute. Within this race, there are two subcategories. The Coastal Aumaua will be more resistant to the Strength Afflictions while the Island Aumaua will be immune to any Slog Zone attacks.

Dwarf

What they lack in terms of height and agility, they make up for it as being highly durable and determined. Dwarves have the sense of exploration in their blood, so this race is the one that has traveled around the globe the most. They are usually found around Dyrwood and the Vailian Republics.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This race offers the character a boost of 2 points in Might and 1 point in Constitution. However, 1 point is also deducted from their overall Dexterity stat. The Boreal Dwarf sub-race have a good eye for hunting prey and avoiding predators. They will be able to graze against enemies. Meanwhile, the Mountain Dwarf sub-race will be able to resist Constitution Afflictions.

Elf

Elves are not the talkative-type; instead, they value their own perceptions and intelligence. They are also quite agile because of their leaner build. They are common in Eir Glanfath and The White that Wends. Elves will grant a boost of 1 point in Dexterity and Perception both.

The Pale Elf within this race will be able to boost their resistance to both Burn and Freeze damage attacks by 4 points. The Wood Elf, on the other hand, will be resistant to any Dexterity Afflictions.

Human

Known for their cleverness, perspective and willpower than anything else, humans or folks are the most common race in Eora. They can be found in Dyrwood, Old Vaila, and almost everywhere. Human race will be granted a bonus of 1 point to Might and 1 point to Resolve attribute.

Meadow Folk sub-race will be able to deal 15% more damage on attacks and increase the accuracy of their attacks by 7%. However, note, this is only when the human is Bloodied or Near Death. Both the other sub-race, Ocean Folk and Savanna Folk share the same benefits in stats as the Meadow Folk race.

Orlan

Known for their short height and long ears, these are the least civilized and the weakest of all races. They, however, make up for this in the form of extraordinary sharp senses and instincts. They are usually found in Ixamitl Plains and some parts of Dyrwood. They have a point deducted from their Might but boost 2 points in Perception and 1 point in Resolve.

Hearth Orlans have their normal attacks turned into critical strikes 10% of the time. The Wild Orlan will boost resistance when it comes to Resolve Afflictions.

Godlike

These creatures are granted magical and mystical powers and other supernatural abilities. They cannot reproduce nor can they wear helmet or protective gear on the head, just look at the shape of their headsman. A bonus of 1 point is awarded to Godlike in both Dexterity and Intellect attributes.

Death Godlike will be granted a boost of 3 points in Power Level when he/she is near death. This will increase the damage output by 20% for all attacks. The Fire Godlike carry a boost of 2 points to their Burn Armor Rating and will get an additional point for Armor and deal 2-4 Burn damage when Bloodied or Near Death.

Moon Godlike will heal themselves on the first hit they receive in combat. This applies to a hit that Hurts, Bloodies or brings the Godlike to Near Death. Finally, Nature Godlike will receive a bonus of 2 points in Power Level as long as they are under one of the inspirations, Might, Constitution or Dexterity.

This is all we have in our Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Races Guide. If you have anything else to add to the guide, let us know in the comments section below!