There are some shadows in P5 Strikers that are a cut above the rest; these are known as powerful shadows. In this Persona 5 Strikers Powerful Shadows guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about finding and defeating these powerful shadows in P5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Powerful Shadows

You will only encounter a single powerful shadow per Jail in P5 Strikers. Defeating each of them will require you have proper equipment and strategy prepared. Now let’s talk about how you will find these Shadows.

Powerful Shadow Locations

To find these powerful shadows, you have to simply play the game and move forward. When you have progressed till 24th August, you will be in Osaka Jail, where Lavenza will tell you to go to the Velvet Room.

You have to go to the Velvet Room and can accept requests to find Powerful Shadows. Now, after you take on a related request, you will encounter a Powerful Shadow in each Jail and you have to it.

Defeating these Powerful Shadows will be very helpful for you. You can earn tons of experience points with which you can raise the bond level and level of characters.

Once you have defeated all the Powerful Shadows, a powerful persona and secret boss fight, Reaper, will appear and defeating it will unlock the Takeover feature for you. So finding and killing these shadows is very beneficial.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The different Powerful Shadows you will encounter throughout P5 Strikers are given below:

Fallen Snowman

Fallen Snow, Black Frost, is the powerful shadow you will encounter in Shibuya Jail. This Boss is weak against the Psy and Bless and defeating it will reward you with Black Frost Persona fusion, C.S Replica.

Fratricidal Destroyer

Fratricidal Destroyer, Seth, is a powerful shadow you will encounter in Sendai Jail. This Boss is weak against the Phys, Bless, Nuke, and Gun. Defeating this Boss will reward you with the Seth Persona fusion.

Monarch of Snow

Monarch of Snow, King Frost, is a mini-boss and Powerful Shadow you will encounter in the Sapporo Jail. This powerful shadow is weak against the Wind, Nuke, and Fire. Once you have defeated that Boss, you will be rewarded with the king Frost persona fusion.

Throbbing King of Desire

Throbbing King of Desire, Mara, is the powerful shadow you will encounter in the Okinawa Jail. The Weaknesses of this Boss include the Phys and Psy. For defeating that shadow, you will be rewarded with the Mara Persona fusion and Gram.

Brilliant Dragon Slayer

Brilliant Dragon Slayer, Siegfried, is the mini-boss and Powerful Shadows you will face in the Kyoto Jail. This Boss is weak against the Nuke, Fire, and Wind. The reward for defeating that Boss is Siegfried Persona fusion.

Guard Dog of Hades

Guard Dog of Hades, Cerberus, is a mini-boss and powerful shadow you will encounter in the Osaka Jail. This powerful shadow is weak against the Phys, gun, and Ice. Once you have defeated that Boss, you will be rewarded with Collar of Hell.

Shadow of God

Shadow of God, Metatron, is another powerful shadow you will encounter in the Tree of Knowledge. This powerful shadow is weak against the Curse, Phys, Elec, and Gun. Metatron Persona fusion and the Vajra are rewards for defeating this powerful shadow in P5 Strikers.

Reaper

The main Powerful Shadow you will encounter after defeating all other powerful shadows in Persona 5 Strikers is Reaper. You will face this secret Boss in the Okinawa Jail. Defeating this powerful shadow needs you to have proper supplies and strategy. It is weak against the Gun and Phys and defeating it will reward you with the Paradise Lost S.