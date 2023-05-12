Persona 5 Strikers consists of some exciting physical skills that players can obtain from different Jail Locations. This Persona 5 Strikers Physical Skills guide will cover all of the Physical Skills along with their Locations and the applicable personas for those Skills.

Persona 5 Strikers Physical Skills

There are seven skills in Persona 5 Strikers; these skills include Physical, Magic, Gun, Passive, Support, Recovery, and Status Ailment Skills. In this guide, we will discuss the 30 Physical Skills that are included in P5 Strikers. Let’s start.

Skills obtained in Shibuya Jail

Shibuya Jail is the first Jail that you will encounter. This Jail will give you a demo about how Jails work as you will be experiencing more of them in the future.

Since this is the first Jail, so you only need level 1 or higher to visit it. The trophy that you will obtain through this Jail is Cage of Lust Closed. Below are mentioned the skills acquired in this Jail location.

Dream Needle

This Physical Skill is applicable for Captain Kidd and Bicorn personas. The HP for this Jail is 10%. As for the impact, it causes a modest amount of physical damage to the enemies that are in close vicinity. Moreover, like the name hints, this skill also inflicts sleep or dizziness on the enemy.

Assault

The third skill on the list is Assault with 10% HP. This skill applies to personas such as Captain Kidd and Bicorn. Assault skill deals with an average amount of damage to the enemies that are nearby.

Skills obtained in Sendai Jail

The next Jail that you will encounter in the game after the Shibuya Jail is Sendai’s Jail. The recommended level for this Jail is Level 12 or higher. The trophy that you will obtain in this Jail is the Cage of Vanity Conquered trophy. You will come across many references related to demons or vampires from other universes.

This Jail is the point where you will first experience the limited bonds system. Let’s discuss the physical skills obtained in this location.

Cleave

The very first skill that we will be mentioning is Cleave with an HP of 10%. When it comes to this skills’ impact, it deals with a small amount of damage to the enemies that are in close vicinity. This skill applies to the Arsene and Goemon personas.

Sledgehammer

This skill consists of 10% HP, and the applicable personas are Johanna and Mokoi. When we talk about its impact, it can inflict slight physical damage to the opponents that are not far away. Moreover, there is also a medium chance of inflicting dizziness over the enemies with this skill.

Brain Shake

This skill has an HP of 10%, and it applies to two personas. The relevant personas are Lamia and Legion. This skill’s impact is that it causes subtle physical damage to the enemies within range. It also causes a medium chance of brainwashing the opponent.

Hysterical Slap

The Hysterical Slap consists of 10% HP. It applies to personas called Milady and Slime. This skill’s impact is that it causes slight physical damage to the enemies that are in range with a moderate chance of causing Rage.

Rampage

This skill comes to you as an enemy drop in the Sendai Jail. The HP level here is 12%. It applies to personalities such as Bicorn, Legion, and Berith. This skill’s impact is that it deals with a moderate amount of physical damage to the enemies nearby.

Vicious Strike

This skill has an HP level of 12%. It applies to personas called Goemon and Mithras. This skill’s effect is that it deals with a moderate amount of physical damage to the enemies that are far away.

Vajra Blast

This skill applies to personas called Archangel and Ganesha. It also has an HP of 12%. Vajra Blast deals with a medium amount of physical damage to the enemies that are far away.

Giant Slice

This skill consists of 15% HP. It applies to personas such as Goemon, Archangel, and Setanta. It causes moderate physical damage to the enemies that are near you.

Sapporo Jail

The head of this Jail is a politician, but this politician intends to do well for the city, unlike other politicians. The Phantom Thieves are required to convince this head about correcting the evil deeds due to the Jail.

You have to be in level 24 or higher to visit this Jail. The trophy that you will obtain in the end is the Cage of Gluttony Torched trophy.

Memory Blow

Memory Blow is the only skill that you will find in this location. It has an HP of 12%, and it applies to the Eligor and Naga personas. It causes a moderate amount of physical damage to enemies that are far away. As the name suggests, it also has a reasonable chance of inflicting memory loss or “Forget.”

Tree of Life and Wisdom

Also known as the Tree of Knowledge and Tokyo Tower Jail, this Jail consists of one critical physical skill mentioned below. Note that you require level 68 or higher to visit this Jail. Moreover, after clearing the tree, you will be rewarded with Walk Your Own Path trophy.

Deathbound

With 24% HP, this skill applies to Valjean, Valkyrie, Black Frost, and Abaddon. It deals with a hefty amount of physical damage with the enemies that are far away.

Abyss Jail

The Jail of the Abyss or the Tokyo’s Jail consists of the below-mentioned physical skill. It requires level 64 or higher and rewards you with Humanity’s Companion when you clear it.

Megaton Raid

This skill has an HP of 24%, and it applies to Cerberus, Siegfried, and Thor. It causes heavy critical physical damage to the enemies in range.

Other Skills

Below are mentioned the physical skills mentioned in the locations besides the Jails of Persona 5 Strikers.

Terror Claw

This skill has an HP of 10%, and it applies to Andras and Orthrus. It causes light physical damage to the opponents, with chances of causing Fear.

Headbutt

This skill consists of 10% HP, and it applies to Captain Kidd and Black Ooze. It can cause a slight amount of damage to the enemies that are within the vicinity. It also has a chance of inflicting Forget on the enemy.

Flash Bomb

This skill applies to Johanna and Mothman. It has an HP of 12%. Can cause a moderate amount of physical damage to the opponents that are far away. It also has a medium chance of causing dizziness in the enemy.

Dormin Rush

With an HP of 12%, this skill applies to Zoro, Setanta, and Cu Chulainn. It can cause a medium amount of physical damage to the enemies that are located far away. It also has a medium chance of inducing sleep.

Double Fangs

This skill has an HP of 12%, and it applies to Berith and Orthrus. It causes moderate physical damage to the enemies within range using frequent attacks.

Brain Buster

This skill has an HP of 12%, and it applies to the Valkyrie and Abaddon personas. It causes a moderate amount of physical damage to the enemies that are at farther ranges. This skill also has a chance of inflicting brainwash.

Bloodbath

This skill has 12% HP, and it applies to Valkyrie and Bugbear. It causes moderate physical damage to the enemies at farther ranges with a reasonable chance of causing Fear.

Assault Dive

This skill has a 15% HP, and it applies to Shiisa, Unicorn, and Arahabaki. It causes heavy physical damage to the enemies that fall within the range.

Miracle Punch

This skill has an 18% HP, and it applies to Goemon and Okuninushi. It causes a great deal of physical damage to the enemies that are in range.

Swift Strike

This skill has 18% HP, and it applies to Eligor and Hecatoncheires. It deals with heavy damage to the enemies that are in different ranges.

Heat Wave

It consists of 18% HP and applies to Neko Shogun and Kurama Tengu. It also causes a hefty amount of physical damage to the enemies.

Oni Kagura

With an HP of 18%, this skill applies to Valkyrie, Cu Chulainn, and Kali. It deals with moderate damage to the enemies in a more extensive range. This skill also has a reasonable chance of inflicting Rage on enemies.

Vorpal Blade

This skill has an HP of 18%, and it applies to Kali and Siegfried. It can deal with heavy physical damage with the enemies that are in range,

Brave Blade

With an HP of 20%, this skill applies to Yoshitsune. It deals with heavy damage to enemies that are in range.

Gigatomachia

This skill has an HP of 24%, and it applies to the Lucifer Persona. It deals with a hefty amount of damage to the enemies that are in more comprehensive ranges.

Myriad Slashes

This skill deals with very significant physical damage with the enemies that are far away. It has an HP of 24%, and it applies to Kali and Yoshitsune.

Sword Dance

With an HP of 25%, this skill applies to the Metatron persona. It deals with significant physical damage to the enemies at a farther range with an increased critical chance.