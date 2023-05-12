Persona 5 Strikers Passive Skills Guides

This Persona 5 Strikers Passive Skills guide will get you up to speed on all the available passive skills in P5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Passive Skills

Below we’ve mentioned all of the passive skills that you’ll find in Persona 5 Strikers.

Burn Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing burn to the antagonists. You’ll find its skill card at Sapporo Jail and it is applicable on Jack-o’-Lantern (Magician), and Carmen (Lovers).

Null Sleep

If you don’t like sleep, then this skill would be perfect for you. Its skill card could be found at Shibuya Jail and the skill is applicable on Pixie (Lovers).

Analyze

This skill will provide you with all the information you need regarding your enemies. This skill can be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

Moral Support

This skill will lay down the foundation through which you can activate kaja skills, HP recovery, and SP recovery. This skill can be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Down Technique

This skill is particularly helpful during critical attacks by inflicting more down gauge damage on the enemies.

This skill can be applied to Goemon (Emperor), and Seth (Tower).

Null Brainwash

This skill will save you from being brainwashed. Its skill card could be found at Shibuya Jail and it can be applied to Succubus (Moon).

Null Dizzy

This skill will save you from feeling dizzy. Its skill card could be found at Shibuya Jail and it can be applied to Bicorn (Hermit).

Null Fear

This skill will make you brave and immune to fear. Its skill card could be found at Shibuya Jail and it can be applied to Berith (Hierophant).

Null Forget

It will improve your memory. Its skill card could be found at Shibuya Jail and it can be applied to Hua Po (Hanged Man), and Lilim (Devil).

Rage Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing rage to the antagonists. It is applicable on Slime (Chariot), Cu Chulainn (Star)

Snipe

You gun attacks and sneak shots will become more powerful. This skill can be applied to Milady (Empress), Koppa Tengu (Temperance), and Valjean (Priest).

Dodge Fire

You’ll get a better evasion rate against fire skills. It could be applied to Goemon (Emperor), and Berith (Hierophant).

Freeze Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing freeze to the antagonists. It could be applied to Goemon (Emperor), Jack Frost (Magician), and King Frost (Emperor).

Null Rage

It will help you dodge rage. It could be applied to Mokoi (Death).

Shock Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing shock to the antagonists. Its skill card is found at Sapporo Jail and it could be applied to Naga (Hermit).

Dizzy Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing dizzy to the antagonists. Its skill card is found at Sapporo Jail and it could be applied to Mothman (Moon).

Forget Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing forget to the antagonists.

Its skill card is found at Sapporo Jail and it could be applied to Principality (Justice).

Transcendental Technique

It will enhance the technical damage. Its skill card is found at Sapporo Jail and it could be applied to Zorro (Magician), Milady (Empress), and Kaiwan (Star).

Dodge Nuclear

You’ll get a better evasion rate against nuclear skills with this skill. Its skill card is found at Shibuya Jail (Strong Shadow) and it could be applied to Kaiwan (Star).

Fear Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing fear to the antagonists. Its skill card is found at Sapporo Jail and it could be applied to Bugbear (Fool).

Sleep Boost

With this skill you’ll have better chances of causing sleep to the antagonists. This skill can be applied to Silky (Priestess), and Setanta (Emperor).

Ice Dodge

You’ll get a better evasion rate against ice skills with this skill. Its skill card is found at Sapporo Jail (Strong Shadow) and it could be applied to Carmen (Lovers), and Orthrus (Hanged Man).

Rebel Will

This skill will give you a better accumulation rate of the showtime gauge. This skill could be applied to Arsene (Fool), Yoshitsune (Tower), and Lucifer (Star).

Soul Steal

Using this skill, you’ll be able to harvest SP from all those enemies who have been affected by a status condition.

It could be applied to Jack-o’-Lantern (Magician), Carmen (Lovers), Hua Po (Hanged Man), Lilim (Devil), Lilith (Moon), and Black Frost (Fool).

Defense Master

This skill will provide you Rakukaja when the battle begins. It could be applied to Johanna (Priestess), Arahabaki (Hermit), Naga (Hermit), King Frost (Emperor), Abaddon (Judgement), Mara (Tower).

Active Support

This skill will allow you to activate charge support or increase Showtime gauge. It could be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

Morale Boost

It will make the morale support more effective. Furthermore, it could be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit) just like the Active Support skill.

Active Boost

It will make the active support more effective and it could be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

Bless Boost

It will improve your bless skills. Its skill card could be found at Osaka Jail (Strong Shadow) and it could be applied to Pithos (Hope).

Elec Dodge

It will enhance your evasion rate against elec skills. Its skill card could be found at Sapporo Jail (Strong Shadow) and it could be applied to Zorro (Magician).

Wind Boost

It will make your power wind skills more powerful and it could be applied to Zorro (Magician), Kurama Tengu (Hermit).

Bless Amp

It’ll improve your bless skills and make them more powerful. This skill could be applied to Pithos (Hope).

Fire Boost

If you’re looking forward to making your fire skills more powerful then this skill might be the one for you. It could be applied to Carmen (Lovers).

Speed Master

It will activate your Sukukaja when the battle begins. This skill is applicable on Goemon (Emperor), Neko Shogun (Star), Cerberus (Chariot), and Cu Chulainn (Star).

Nuke Boost

It will make your nuclear skills more powerful and devastating. This skill could be applied to Johanna (Priestess), and Mithras (Sun).

Moral Boost Mod

It will make your Moral Boost more effective and it could be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

Active Boost Mod

It will make your Active Boost more effective and it could be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

Final Guard

Using this skill, you can save an ally by neutralizing the enemy’s attack and it could be applied to Necronomicon (Hermit).

Dodge Physical

It will improve your rate of evasion against physical skills. This skill can be applied to Andras (Devil).

Ice Boost

It will make your ice skills more powerful. You’ll find its skill card at Osaka Jail (Strong Shadow) and it could be applied to Jack Frost (Magician).

Curse Boost

It will make your curse skills more dangerous and it could be applied to Shiisaa (Chariot).

High Critical

It will allow you to use Kaja skills for longer durations while spamming enemies with critical hits.

This skill is applicable on Shiisaa (Chariot), Valjean (Priest).

Enduring Soul

It will replenish your HP when its 0 and it could be applied to Valjean (Priest).

Psy Boost

This skill will make your psy skills more powerful. It could be applied to Okuninushi (Emperor).

Attack Master

It will activate your Tarukaja when the battle begins and it could be applied to Valkyrie (Strength), Hecatoncheires (Hanged Man).

Endure

This skill will provide you with 1 HP when you have none. You can apply this skill to Hecatoncheires (Hanged Man), Ganesha (Sun).

Medium Regenerate

It will regularly replenish a moderate amount of HP. It could be applied to Unicorn (Hierophant), and Ganesha (Sun).

Elec Boost

It will make your elec skills more powerful. You’ll find its skill card at Osaka Jail (Strong Shadow) and it could be applied to Naga Raja (Temperance).

Cripple

It will improve your gun skills when applied to Seth (Tower), and Trumpeter (Judgement).

Mudo Boost

You’ll have a better chance of scoring instant death while using curse skills. It could be applied to Nebiros (Devil).

Critical Boost

This skill will help you attack the enemy with more critical hits.

Finesse

Your technical hits will become more powerful.

Spell Master

Your magic skills will only consume half SP.

Fire Amp

Your fire attacks will become 50% more powerful.

Ice Amp

Your ice attacks will become 50% more powerful.

Elec Amp

Your elec attacks will become 50% more powerful.

Wind Amp

Your wind attacks will become 50% more powerful.

Psy Amp

Your psy attacks will become 50% more powerful.

Nuke Amp

Your nuke attacks will become 50% more powerful.

Curse Amp

Your curse attacks will become 50% more powerful, but only the no-insta-death ones.

Hama Boost

You’ll have a better chance at scoring bless insta-death.

Brainwash Boost

You’ll have a better chance at scoring a brainwash status.

Ailment Boost

You’ll have a better chance at scoring all ailments.

Knockdown Style

One of the enemies is going to experience a great drop in their gauge when you present them with a critical hit.

Soul Thief

It will reduce the SP while causing an ailment to an enemy.

Technical Adept

Your technical hits become more powerful.

Rebel Soul

This skill will give you a better accumulation rate of the showtime gauge.