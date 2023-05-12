Our Persona 5 September Events And Activities Guide will help you with all the events and activities in the month of September in P5.

There is a strict schedule to be followed in Persona 5 and managing tasks can be tricky. This guide will help you manage all your tasks so you may not miss any opportunity to level up.

Persona 5 September Events And Activities

The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats. However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.

Below are all the dates with events that you can participate in throughout the month of September in P5.

September 1 : Team meeting. In the evening, spend time with Sojiro Sakura.

September 2 : In the afternoon, buy Broken Laptop from Yogenjaya recycle shop. Buy Toolset for PC from Akihabara old machine parts store. Then spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa at Jimbocho and choose conversation option A. In the evening, repair the Broken Laptop at your work desk for +2 Dexterity.

September 3 : The answer to the class question is D and you shall receive +1 Knowledge. Then attend the team meeting. In the evening, spend time with Munehisa Iwai for +2 Dexterity and choose conversation options A, C.

September 4 : In the afternoon, drink juice from Shibuya station for +1 Kindness. Speak with the guy at Shibuya arcade to solidify mission, then spend time with Futaba Sakura and choose conversation options B, A. In the evening, spend time with Munehisa Iwai for +2 Dexterity and choose conversation option C.

September 5 : Spend time with Futaba Sakura in the afternoon and choose conversation options C, A. In the evening, spend time with Sojiro Sakura for +3 Kindness and choose conversation options C, B, A.

September 6 : The answer to the class question is D and you will receive +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, Mementos Clear all missions.

September 7 : Hawaii trip.

September 8 : Hawaii trip.

September 9 : Hawaii trip.

September 10 : Alone time with a friend.

September 11 : Hawaii trip.

September 12 : Return home. In the evening, feed your plant for +3 Kindness.

September 13 : Another team meeting.

September 14 : The answer to the class question is B for +1 Knowledge. Waiting for Morgana.

September 15 : Okumura Palace infiltration.

September 16 : Investigate Okumura Palace.

September 17 : The answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. Confront Morgana and Haru Okumura.

September 18 : Team meeting.

September 19 : In the afternoon, speak with the guy at Shibuya arcade, visit Akihabara arcade. Speak with Futaba. Spend time with Shinya Oda for +3 Kindness. In the evening, spend time with Ichiko Oya for +3 Charm and choose conversation option A or C.

September 20 : In the afternoon, exchange Johanna book for Necronomicon book, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation option C. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami and choose conversation options A, any, B, B, A or B.

September 21 : Answer to the class question is B for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Tae Takemi for +1 Courage and choose conversation options B or C, A or C. In the evening, spend time with Sadayo Kawakami.

September 22 : Spend time with Makoto Niijima in the afternoon and choose conversation options A or C, any, B, A or C. In the evening, take the TV quiz and the correct answer is A for +1 Knowledge. Spend time with Yuki Mishima.

September 23 : Read Necronomicon book in free time. In the afternoon, spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa and choose conversation options C, C. In the evening, spend time with Ichiko Oya and choose conversation options B, A or B, A, A or B.

September 24 : Read Necronomicon book while on the train for +3 Courage. The answer to the class question is A for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, exchange the Necronomicon book for Milady book. Spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options A, Aor B. In the evening, spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose conversation options B.

September 25 : In the afternoon, drink juice at Shibuya station for +1 Knowledge. Spend time with Makoto Niijima and choose the conversation options any, B, B, A or B, A or B, A. In the evening, spend time with Munehisa Iwai and choose conversation option A.

September 26 : Spend time with Shinya Oda for +3 Kindness in the afternoon and choose conversation options B, B, B, A or C. In the evening, spend time with Hifumi Togo for +1 Knowledge and choose conversation options B, B.

September 27 : In the afternoon, if you have a relationship with Tae then the schedule will alter. Spend time with Tae and choose conversation options C, A, A, A or B. In the evening, spend time with Ichiko Oya and choose conversation option any.

September 28 : Read Milady book while on the train. The answer to the class questions are A, C, C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Futaba Sakura and choose conversation options B, C. In the evening, feed your plant for +3 Kindness, then spend time with Hifumi Togo.

September 29 : Answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Shinya Oda for +3 Kindness and choose conversation option A. In the evening, take the TV quiz and the answer is A for +1 Knowledge and spend time with Ichiko Oya.

: Answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Shinya Oda for +3 Kindness and choose conversation option A. In the evening, take the TV quiz and the answer is A for +1 Knowledge and spend time with Ichiko Oya. September 30: Read Milady book in class free time for +3 Dexterity. In the afternoon, spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa at Ogikubo and choose the converation option A or C. In the evening, take the Big Bang Burger challenge for +3 Courage.