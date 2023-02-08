Persona 4 Golden Rise Kujikawa Social Link Guide

Rise Kujikawa is one of the characters you will encounter in Persona 4 Golden. She is a prodigy idol who came up through her middle school years as a rising star of the idol industry. She is known far and wide.

She likes to make people happy, but she doesn’t enjoy the feeling of being powerless. This can work to your benefit as you can increase the Social link by enticing her with the right answers in P4 Golden.

To start a social link with her you will have to engage in conversation with her on 23 July and build up the rank on that social link. In doing so you can use her abilities and even summon her ultimate persona which can aid your party when you are engaging an opponent.

How to unlock Rise’s Social Link in Persona 4 Golden

Rise Kujikawa is a romanceable character so if you want to instigate a social link with her you need to charm her with the right answers in P4 Golden.

Rise is both a unique and prominent female character at the same time due to which her social link is something that you can hardly miss in Persona 4 Golden.

The reason is that it starts automatically on July 27 therefore you need to keep in mind that you can only increase your social links with her on the weekends when she is available. During the rank-up of your Social link with her, you will have the option to start a romance with Rise at Rank 7.

Lovers Arcane : Rise Kujikawa Status in P4 Golden

Day Availability Status Monday Unavailable Tuesday Unavailable Wednesday Unavailable Thursday Unavailable Friday Available Saturday Available Sunday Available Rainy day Unavailable

During the weekends, when she is available you can find Rise near the Tofu shop. On other days she is present on the 1st floor at the “Yasogami Highschool” but meeting there won’t increase the social link with her. This shop is famous for selling healing items, and trading gems for items and can be found in the “Central Shopping District” in Persona 4 Golden.

Rise S-Link unlock in P4 Golden

Once you succeed in setting up a Social link with Rise Kujikawa in Persona 4 Golden you can make use of her abilities when you battle opponents. These include:

All-out Attack Assist

Using this ability Rice can join the assault and deliver extra damage.

Weakness Scan

Using this ability she can scan the enemy and determine their weakness before the battle even starts.

Full Analysis

This ability is similar to the weakness scan with the exception being that when she can also induce “enemy stats and skills” before the battle begins with the opponent.

Third Eye

Using this ability, she can reveal all the information relating to the opponent you face at the start of the battle in P4 Golden.

Healing Wave

As the battle ends, Rise can use this ability to provide a healing factor (+5 % HP) for the Investigation Team.

Stamina Song

Once the battle ends, she can use this ability to provide a healing factor (+10 % HP) for the Investigation Team.

Protect

She can make use of this ability to shield your party member from a fatal attack.

How to raise Rise’s Social Link in Persona 4 Golden

Below are the best dialogue responses that you can choose from to get the most social link points.

Rank from 1 to 2

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “But it’s a little embarrassing to show up alone, you know?” Why? +2 0 So, you don’t eat out? +3 +2 Just order takeout. +3 +3

Rank from 2 to 3

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona It’ll take time to get back, so let’s walk around quick Do you come here often? +3 +3 Can’t you shop in Inaba..? +3 +3 What are you looking for? +3 +3

Rank from 3 to 4

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona Rise is worried. Yell +0 +0 Call the police +3 +3 Grab her hand and run +3 +3 Rise is desperate Go along with her +3 +3 Deny it – – I don’t mind +3 +3 I am sorry.. Lying about marrying you and all Lying is wrong +0 +0 It.. It was a lie +3 +3

Rank from 4 to 5

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “Senpai, have you ever though that you’re pushing yourself too far, or that you were just acting…?” “All the time” +3 +3 “Sometimes..” +3 +3 “Not really” +2 +1 “You’re with me right now because I’m Risette, yeah?” “That’s right” +3 +3 “No” – – “I don’t know” +3 +3

Rank from 5 to 6

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “A fan letter came. You see..” “Give it to her yourself” – – “Does she even need them?” – – “That’s not nice” – – “To think I trusted him.. I feel betrayed” “You’re really quitting?” – – “Having second thoughts” +3 +2 “I gave up on being Risette. I can’t meet her expectations “I don’t know” +3 +3 She’ll understand +3 +2 “Doesn’t that sound fun” How about it?” Sounds great +3 +2 “If you’re serious.” +3 +2

Rank from 6 to 7

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “..She was cute, so I figured she would sell.” “She’s cute, huh” – – “Jealous?” – – “I’m happy.” +2 +1 “You like having such a cute underclassman, right? I’m an ex-idol, after all.” “That part doesn’t matter” +3 +2 Cheer her up +3 +2 Rise looks hopeless.. Move closer to her +3 +3 Laugh it off +3 +3

Rank from 7 to 8

Dialogue How to respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “Senpai… I… I don’t know why I’m crying… ” “You must not cry!” 0 0 “Cry all you want.” 0 0 ..You sense this is an important moment. There’s no turning back. Hold her Lover’s Relationship Lover’s Relationship Stand there Friendship Path Friendship Path

Rank from 8 to 9