Persona 4 Golden Last Day Events Guide

As you are moving towards the end of Persona 4, you must wonder what the important dates are so that you can get yourself prepared for the end game events before unlocking the ending. To help you with it, we have written a detailed guide where you will find important dates termed Persona 4 last day events. Go through each to know the location and final date of social links and quests.

Last day events in Persona 4

Last Day events in Persona 4 Golden are essentially the last few months of the game where it is your last chance to make some decisions or participate in certain activities. Each of these opportunities has its own specific last days and we will go over every end game event in Persona 4 Golden that is accessible from January to March.

01/01 (the 1st of January)

Persona 4 allows you to date girls once you reach a certain rank in their social links. If you date a girl, you should use this daytime with her. And if you are dating more than one girl, you should choose one girl you want to spend the whole day with.

02/01 (the 2nd of January)

This day is reserved for your friends. Persona 4 doesn’t allow you to do quests or progress social links this day. You should spend this day roaming around the city and hanging out with your friends.

You also hang out with Marie if you have a complete Aeon s-link.

03/01 – 09/01 (3rd of January to 9th of January)

From the 3 to the 9th of January, you will spend this week in events related to the story. There is also some free time that can be utilized by progressing your remaining s-links.

10/01 (the 10th of January)

With the new day, your new semester begins, which means you will be able to unlock some quests and complete any pending s-links. Take this opportunity to progress your s-links to max ranks to avail their benefits.

Quests that are unlocked on this day are quest 60 (catching a guardian fish), quest 61 (feeding and interacting with cats), quest 62 (extracurricular activity), quest 63 (retrieving gold chains), and quest 64 (solving a riddle). Complete these quests to earn rewards in Persona 4.

A new optional dungeon mission is also unlocked if you don’t have any s-links pending. But before attempting this mission, make sure you have maxed out Aeon’s s-link to get his ability to complete this mission.

16/01 (the 16th of January)

This new day unlocks one more quest. In this quest, you need to answer a couple of questions. Answers these questions correctly to get an armor costume in Persona 4.

17/01 (the 17th of January)

Another new quest is unlocked on this date. In this quest, you must retrieve the slippers of Kashiwagi. Retrieving these slippers will be a bit of a hassle because you must complete a shadow dungeon to get them. But it is worth the hassle because you will receive a fighter armor costume.

18/01 (the 18th of January)

Another new quest is unlocked on this date. In this quest, you must retrieve a pair of gloves for Kashiwagi. Retrieving these gloves will be a hassle, but completing this quest will give you a magical armor costume.

19/01 (the 19th of January)

Another new quest is unlocked on this date. In this quest, you must correctly answer a couple of questions about Kashiwagi. Correctly answering these questions will get you a swimsuit costume.

20/01 (the 20th of January)

There is nothing new on this day apart from some story-related events in Persona 4. However, these events are completed before evening, so you can roam around the city or progress any pending s-links.

22/01 (the 22nd of January)

There is nothing new on this day apart from some story-related events. However, these events are completed before evening, so you can roam around the city or progress any pending s-links.

23/01 (the 23rd of January)

With this new day, the final quest of the game unlocks. In this quest, you need to answer some questions. Answering these questions correctly will get Yukiko a victory fan weapon.

28/01 (the 28th of January)

On this day, Nanoko will face some problems while doing her homework, so that she will ask for your help. But if you haven’t maxed out Nanoko’s social link, you should instead invest your time in progressing this s-link than help her with her homework.

05/02 (the 5th of February)

This day marks the end of all social links and quests in Persona 4 Golden. If you haven’t completed any s-links, invest your time maxing out. You can also complete any pending quests to get benefits.

06/02 – 10/02 (6th of February to 10th of February)

This whole week comprises your final exams. Answers all the questions correctly to get various rewards.

11/02 – 12/02 (11th of February to 12th of February)

You will go on a ski trip with your friends these two days. Spend time with them to develop a deep relationship with them.

13/02 (the 13th of February)

If you haven’t got time to complete the hollow forest dungeon, then today is perfect. Because today is the deadline for this quest, in this quest, you must fight different bosses to complete this dungeon mission.

14/02 (the 14th of February)

As we all know, this day represents Valentine’s Day. Spend the entire day with your girlfriend. But if you are dating more than one girl, you should break up with other girls.

15/02 – 19/03 (15th of February to 19th of March)

This period may seem like a lot, but after a cutscene, you will see yourself packing your bag to go home the next day.

20/03 (the 20th of March)

20th March is the last day of Persona 4 Golden, so spend most of your time with your friends. After meeting with Nanoko and Dojima, don’t go home. Head to June’s food court, where your Hunger social link will max out automatically.

Head over to the riverbank, where Nanoko and Dojima are sitting. Talk to them and try to seek out the truth. There is an optional boss fight with Margaret. If you want to fight with the boss, head over to the velvet room and fight him to get Orb of light as a reward.

After completing it, head to the velvet room, where you will meet Margaret. She will give you an invitation. Take this invitation and meet the one that you met immediately. If you don’t remember him, he is the attendant at the gas station.

After talking with him, you will get an option to go home. Choose no to get the true ending of the game. In this ending, you must fight Izanami’s true boss. Fighting and winning will mark the end of the game.