In Persona 4 Golden, Daisuke and Kou are best friends who play at a sports club in Yasogami High. However, both of them play different sports. Daisuke plays Soccer and is the captain of his team, while Kou plays Basketball. Players interested in developing a social link with either of them need to join the club. However, players can’t choose to improve relationship with both characters in a single playthrough and must make a tough choice.

Upon reaching the maximum S-rank with both of these best friends, commonly referred to as Fellow Athletes, players can unlock the fusion of Zaou-Gongen. If you are playing basketball with Kou, your strength arcana will rank much more quickly, while on the other hand, Soccer will take more time to rank the arcana. This P4 Golden guide will cover everything players need to know about Persona 4 Golden Daisuke/Kou Social link.

How to unlock Persona 4 Daisuke/Kou social link

Starting Persona 4 Daisuke social link or Kou isn’t as tricky as starting with other Persona 4 characters like Shu. Players can start this link early in April. Players need to head toward the sports clubs at Yasogami High to get started with these social links.

At Yasogami High, players need to go to the faculty office on the first floor and talk to Mr. Morooka. Mr. Morooka will give players some briefs about the sports club. After talking to him, players need to get to the emergency exit at the end of the hall. As players reach there, they will need to choose if they want to decide to play Soccer or Basketball. All this can be done by early 4/19.

Therefore, the social link begins as soon as players choose the sport. Unfortunately, players in P4G cannot stay with both Daisuke and Kou at the same time. Both of them play different sports, so players must make a tough choice between them.

However, you can still increase your bond with the one you haven’t chosen as they both are best friends and keep meeting between breaks. Also, players should remember that they can’t play with Kou on all 7 days.

Persona 4 Golden players think Kou’s story is interesting because players have more roles. However, there is an excellent chance for players to miss three Persona 4 Golden collectible books if they play with Kou. Therefore, it’s recommended to rank up Daisuke’s social link

Persona 4 Kou social link choices

Rank 1

The social link starts from Rank 1. Here the responses don’t have much value, and they won’t get players a lot of points, so there’s nothing to worry about if anything goes wrong.

PE Teacher: Here, why don’t you say something to the team?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Hi… 0 0 Nice to meet you.. 0 0 I’m your new captain.. 0 0

Kou’s Statement: You’ve played before, right?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) I used to play all the time. 0 0 A little. 0 0 Nope, never. 0 0

Rank 2

Kou’s Statement: If I get into a good college… Am I really ‘set’?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Aiya. 3 3 Junes 3 3 Let’s go home. 2 1

Kou’s Statement: Do you know what that means?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) I’m jealous. 2 1 Not happy about it? 0 0

Kou’s Statement: You like sweets, (Protagonist)? Want me to get you some, too?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Sure. 2 1 That’s okay. 2 1

Rank 3

Daisuke’s Statement: I want you to help him out.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) What do you mean? 0 0 Just tell me how. 3 3

Daisuke’s Statement: She calls it ‘barbaric.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) That sucks 0 0 But it’s just a sport 2 1 I can see that 2 1

Rank 4

Kou’s Statement: Just the other day I was greeting people at one of those high society gatherings. Can you imagine? Me, at one of those things?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) It’s hard to imagine. 2 1 I can see that. 2 1

Kou tries to sound cheerful

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) That’s good for you 2 1 Cheer up, man. 2 1

Rank 5

Kou’s Statement: Hey. Practice over already?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) It’s been over for hours. 0 0 You’ve got some nerve.. 3 2 Something wrong? 2 2

Kou’s Statement: But me, I’m feeling like I’ve sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Get a grip, man 0 0 You just need a rest. 0 0 Let’s go do something fun. +3 +2

Kou’s Statement: It seems that I’ve been talking to you about things that really aren’t relevant to my studies…

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) It’s not like you. +2 +1 I don’t mind. +2 +1

Rank 6

Daisuke’s Statement: Hey, what’s his problem? Is he sick or something?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) You could say that… 0 0 It’s something else 0 0

Daisuke’s Statement: … Right

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) You’re right. 3 2 A real game? Impossible… 3 2

Rank 7

Kou’s Statement: Should I just leave?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) You’re thinking too much. 0 0 Did they say anything? 0 0

Kou’s Statement: Yeah, the orphanage.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) What for? 0 0 Planning to run away 0 0

Rank 8

Daisuke’s Statement: I’m kinda worried…

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) About what? 0 0 Let’s catch up to him +3 +3

Kou’s Statement: What are you two doing here?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) You alright? 3 3 Find anything out? 0 0

Rank 9

Kou’s Statement: And now that I don’t have to wear that mask anymore… I guess it’s time to step off the stage

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) You’re going to leave? 0 0 What do you mean? 0 0

Kou’s Statement: What do you think?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) It was stored well? 0 0 The letter was swapped. 0 0

Kou’s Statement: How ’bout you? Wanna go for a dip?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) No way. 0 0

Rank 10

Kou’s Statement: Studying, lessons, and all that crap… I think I’m gonna keep doing it all.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Isn’t that a bit much? 0 0 You can do it, man 0 0

Daisuke’s Statement: D-Dude… We can’t take this…

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Return it to Kou 0 0 Accept it 0 0

Persona 4 Daisuke social link choices

Rank 1

PE Teacher’s Statement: Here, why don’t you say something to the team?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Hi… 0 0 Nice to meet you. 0 0 I’m your new captain 0 0

Kou’s Statement: You played much soccer before, (Protagonist)

Response W Points (Without Matching Persona) Plenty 0 0 A little 0 0 Not even once. 0 0

Rank 2

Soccer Player’s Statement: Hey, (Protagonist). Tear down the goals and clean up before you leave, alright?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) “Got it.” (Raises Understanding) 0 0 “Why should I?” 0 0

Daisuke’s Statement: Still, it went pretty fast with three people.?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Thanks for the help. 3 2 I didn’t ask you to do it 0 0

Rank 3

No dialogues.

Rank 4

Daisuke’s Statement: Whatever… Girls are a pain in the ass, right, (Protagonist)?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Right on. 2 1 That’s not true. 0 0 Quite showing off. 0 0

Rank 5

Daisuke’s Statement: Kou is also beaming like it’s all thanks to him…

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Thanks, guys…. 3 2 I’m just getting warmed up. 3 2

Rank 6

Kou’s Statement: I have to do some family stuff today, though. Would next time be okay?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) No problem. 3 1 Anything for you guys. 3 1 Long as it’s not a hassle… 0 0

Rank 7

Daisuke’s Statement: I have to do the class record today, so don’t wait up for me.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) If you say so. 0 0 It’s okay, I’ll wait. 0 0

Kou’s Statement: You think it could be related…?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Could be. 3 2 May be not. 0 0 What are we talking about? 0 0

Kou’s Statement: What do you think?

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) We’ve got a problem. 3 2 It’s Daisuke’s problem. 0 0

Rank 8

Daisuke’s Statement: Their quarrel starts to escalate…

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) I do. 3 2 This guy. 0 0

Daisuke’s Statement: You got that!? It’s MY life! You guys have nothing to do with it

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) You must be tired. 0 0 You must be possessed. 0 0

Kou’s Statement: You can be pretty sincere when you want to, Daisuke.

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Ask him what he’s worried about 3 3 Cheer him up 0 0

Rank 9

Daisuke’s Statement: I wonder if she’s as stuck in the past as I am…

Response Points (Matching Persona) Points (Without Matching Persona) Could be. 3 3 I doubt it. 0 0 I don’t know. 3 3

Rank 10

No dialogues.

The reward for maximum ranks

In P4G, players gain more power as they form bonds, try different personas, and learn new skills. Players will get the fusion of Zaou-Gongen as they reach the maximum S links ranks with Zaou or Daisuke. Other than this, reaching maximum rank will also give a spike brush to the protagonist.