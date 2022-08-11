PC Players Could Require PSN in Future for Sony Games

According to the new FAQ on the PlayStation website, players “currently” don’t need a PSN account. However, players who purchase PlayStation Studios games from Steam or the Epic Games Store might become more dependent on Sony. PC versions of PlayStation games might require a PSN account in the future.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added a new section to the PlayStation website for PlayStation PC games. The PlayStation games for PC section contains every game available and confirmed to be released this year, including God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Some responses to FAQ questions on the website are conclusive, such as one on trophy support for PC games – they won’t sync with your trophies list on your PSN profile. However, some possible change statements on the website indicate that players may need PSN account integration. “You currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC,” the new FAQ said. The word “currently” is what some players find confusing.

It seems right for Sony to make such a change like Xbox because certain Xbox games on Steam require an Xbox Live account. Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and As Dusk Falls state on their pages needing a third-party Xbox Live account. Nevertheless, some well-known Xbox Game Studios titles such as Minecraft Dungeons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Psychonauts 2 don’t require an Xbox Live account.

Sony’s FAQ section suggests that the need for a PSN account to play PlayStation games on PC could be changed in the future. Some players expect this to allow users to interact with other PSN members while playing games like Spider-Man and earn trophies instead of Steam awards. Other features that players want are cross-play and cross-save progression.

Sony has released five games on PC, including Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Predator Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. Its sixth title, Spider-Man Remastered, is scheduled to publish on Friday, August 12. Also, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released later in the year.