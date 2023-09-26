How To Defeat Zappers In Payday 3

The Zappers in Payday 3 are enemies from the franchise’s previous games. You may know them as Tasers, but now they are Zappers. If a Zapper sees you in their line of sight, they’ll fire a Taser that will completely immobilize you for a few seconds.

The Zapper also has mines that they can deploy in your area. The mines act as a source to freeze you and your squad members. Now you know what the Payday 3 Zappers can do. I’ve created this guide on how to use their tactics against them, which neutralizes them more effectively.

How to kill Zappers in Payday 3

The Zapper usually tends to shoot one stun at a time as it needs to recharge it again. After you’ve been freed from the stun shoot, the battery charges on their waist, which results in a stunning effect on the Zapper, and eventually kills himself.

If your movement skill is present, dodge the stun by sliding, taking cover, and shooting the Zapper in the head. After this, a few body shots will kill him as the armor layering on the Zapper is relatively light.

Lastly, the taser mine in Payday 3 can hurt the enemies and your squad members. There are mines in many locations; I recommend using the mines against the enemies. Lure the enemies towards the mines and shoot them to provide a stunning effect that can neutralize them smoothly or at least freeze the higher-level enemies for a few seconds.