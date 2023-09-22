Payday 3 Under The Surphaze USB Flash Drive And Safe Location

During Under the Surphaze heist in Payday 3, many players find it challenging to find the USB Flash Drive to steal the Uma Ladetta painting and complete the contract with Beckett. There is a new Art Gallery in Payday 3, and Beckett wants you to do a heist on the building and steal the valuable art there.

However, he will emphasize stealing the Uma Ladetta Painting from the gallery. The Uma Ladetta painting is protected with high-level security, and to bypass the security, you need a USB Flash Drive.

The USB Flash Drive in Payday 3 is in a safe located in the Manager’s Office in the Art Gallery. There is a whole process to locate and unlock the safe, but you don’t have to worry, as I will help you do that.

Payday 3 Manager’s Safe Location in Under the Surface

When you enter the art gallery, you must rush towards the Manager’s office on the top floor of the building. You can sneak through the staircase to get there or climb the window from outside.

Once you are in the office, you will find a computer. Interact with the computer and read an email. The email will give info that the USB Flash Drive is stored in the safe.

If you turn around and look at the back wall, you will see a false wall, and interacting with it reveals a safe. However, you have to complete a mini-dial game to unlock it. Just follow the instructions given by the game to open the safe.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

When you pick the lock, open the safe and grab the USB. Take the Payday 3 USB Flash Drive downstairs and use it on a switch in the wall near the central art to disable the security.