Payday 3: Turn Off Power To Gate In No Rest For The Wicked

One of the early objectives of the No Rest For the Wicked in Payday 3 is to Turn Off Power to the Gate. No Rest for the Wicked is a heist in which you must rob the Secure Capital Bank using stealth. To rob the bank’s cash, you must access a locked vault.

Unfortunately, this vault has an electric security system that you need to turn off. To do so, you need to find the power switch for the vault gate in Payday 3 and then turn it off. You must also be careful not to bring too much attention to yourself while doing this job.

How to turn off Power to the Vault Gate in Payday 3

Once you reach the locked vault gate in No Rest for the Wicked, your objective will update to turn off its Power. Now, you have to look for the power switch for the vault gate. This can be done by looking to the left of the locked gate, where you will see a power panel.

You will see a large red colored wire coming out of the panel, which will be your key to finding the power switch. This wire connects this panel to the power switch on the other side using this wire, so all you have to do is follow it.

There are two main locations where the power switch usually spawns in Payday 3. It can either spawn on the first or the second floor. The power panel usually spawns in the Worker Room, Receptionist Area downstairs, and the Conference Room upstairs.

Some of the rooms where the panel spawns might require a keycard to enter, which you can pickpocket from guards. You can figure out where the power panel spawns by following the red wire instead of guessing.

Once you have found the power panel to the vault gate, you cannot just flip the lever off. You must ensure no guard or civilian is watching you and you do not have the Observed status. After avoiding all suspicion, you can turn the power switch off in Payday 3, No Rest For Wicked, by interacting with it.

This will cut the power supply to the vault gate and disable the security system. Now, you can move on to the next objective of your heist.